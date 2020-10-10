Left Menu
IPL 13: Delhi Capitals up for any kind of challenge thrown at them, says Vijay Dahiya

After registering a comprehensive 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals' head scout Vijay Dahiya said that his players are ready for any kind challenge thrown at them in this ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-10-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 14:57 IST
Delhi Capitals' head scout Vijay Dahiya (Photo/ Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a comprehensive 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals' head scout Vijay Dahiya said that his players are ready for any kind challenge thrown at them in this ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to chase down 185 runs as the Steve Smith-led side was bowled out for 138, giving Delhi Capitals a win by 46 runs on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"It was a team game played by the individuals, you play your role, you play your part or sometimes you do something extraordinary, and this is the whole crux of this team. This is what the team is all about, that's what our boys are doing. I mean we are not dependent on one person, every game you see a different individual steps up, raises his hand and delivers for the team and that's what the whole quality of any team," said Dahiya in an official release issued by Delhi Capitals. With this win, Delhi Capitals has gone to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 10 points from six games. It will next face Mumbai Indians on Sunday, October 11.

Speaking about the upcoming match against Mumbai Indians, Dahiya said: "I think it's going to be a tough game because we are playing back to back matches, and the last two have been the kind of games that have taken a lot out of us. If you look, the numbers don't really suggest the margin, but it has taken a lot out of the players mentally and physically." "Mumbai is a top-class side, there's no doubt about that. They have won the championship many times, so I'm expecting a good game against them and that's what you want in this kind of competition - to play against the best," he added.

Dahiya also said that playing back-to-back matches can a bit tiring but he said that Delhi Capitals is ready for any kind of challenge at them. "I guess there's no doubt about back-to-back matches proving to be challenging. Barring Dubai, the travel for us is over two hours for each match, and that's the main challenge you have here. Otherwise, when you are playing back home in India, there's more air-time, and you end up getting up early and then traveling to another city. So I think it's comparatively less taxing on your body here and doesn't push you to the limits compared to what happens when you play in India," said Dahiya.

"But yes, it is still demanding because we have different grounds, different mindsets, different surfaces, and tough conditions. However, I believe our team is up for any kind of challenges thrown at them," he added. (ANI)

