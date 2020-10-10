Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: I have no answers, says KL Rahul after defeat against KKR

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have now lost six games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the skipper KL Rahul has no answers as to why is the side losing games despite a good start.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:52 IST
IPL 13: I have no answers, says KL Rahul after defeat against KKR
KXIP skipper KL Rahul (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have now lost six games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the skipper KL Rahul has no answers as to why is the side losing games despite a good start. Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers staged a late comeback to defeat KXIP by two runs in a nail-biting thriller here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

"I have no answers. We just need to keep coming harder in the next seven games. We bowled really really well. This was a fresh strip so we didn't know what were good lines and lengths," said Rahul during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports. "And the bowlers adjusted really well. And they were brave at the death too," he added.

While chasing, KXIP collapsed from 149/2 to 158/5 in the last two overs as KKR bowlers made a comeback to clinch the final ball thriller. "Don't think we were satisfied at any stage in the chase. You are satisfied only when you win the game. Towards the end, we kept losing wickets, and couldn't get us over the line," said Rahul.

KXIP needed 14 runs off the final over but Sunil Narine exceptional bowling performance denied Punjab a much-needed win. In the final ball, Glenn Maxwell smashed a four that almost looked a six as KXIP lost the match by 2 runs. KXIP will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

England winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham will return for Sundays Nations League game against Belgium after missing the friendly against Wales due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. S...

Delhi Police busts narcotic drug cartel, arrests two persons

Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday busted an inter-state narcotic drugs cartel and arrested two persons in connection with the case.Police said that it has also seized five kilograms of heroin valued at more than Rs 20 crore. ANI...

Cong releases list of star campaigners for Bihar polls

The Congress on Saturday released a list of 30-star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on October 28, with party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh leading them. Sources said S...

Delhi records 48 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,740; infection tally 3.06 lakh

The national capital recorded 48 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,740, while 2,866 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.06 lakh, authorities said.&#160; On September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020