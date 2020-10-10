The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-HETMYER-INTERVIEW Ricky Ponting is working on getting my pull shot perfect, says Shimron Hetmyer By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Learning the art of playing a perfect pull shot from the peerless Ricky Ponting is a dream that Shimron Hetmyer is living during his stint with the Delhi Capitals.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD KKR KXIP do harakiri as Narine wins a thriller for KKR Abu Dhabi, Oct 10 (PTI) Sunil Narine and Prasidh Krishna displayed ice-cool temperament at the death as Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a stunning two-run victory over a self destructive Kings XI Punjab in an IPL game on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-PREVIEW Rajasthan Royals look to capitalise on Stokes' probable return against Sunrisers Dubai, Oct 10 (PTI) Bruised and battered after a string of defeats, Rajasthan Royals will hope the presence of Ben Stokes gets the adrenaline flowing as they seek a revival of fortunes against a charged-up Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-PREVIEW Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals face off in battle of equals Abu Dhabi, Oct 10 (PTI) Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season's two most consistent teams -- Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals -- cross swords in a clash of equals in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-COMMENTS Pulse was racing inside but I kept calm: Narine Abu Dhabi, Oct 10 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine said he was feeling the pressure but managed to keep his calm while bowling a successful final over that earned his team a narrow two-run win against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-DDCA-ELECTIONS DDCA Elections Cancelled: Electoral Officer issues order after "interference" from Gen Secy Tihara By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA)'s elections, scheduled from October 17 to 20, were cancelled by electoral officer Navin B Chawla on Saturday due to alleged "interference" from general secretary Vinod Tihara.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SMITH We let Delhi off the hook, conceded 15-20 extra runs: Smith Sharjah, Oct 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said they let Delhi Capitals off the hook by conceding an extra 15-20 runs in their Indian Premier League match on a slow Sharjah pitch. SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Sharma makes cut at BMW PGA in Wentworth Wentworth (UK), Oct 10 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma closed his second round with a birdie to comfortably make the cut and ensure weekend action at the BMW PGA Championship, the third Rolex Series event of the 2020 Race to Dubai.

SPO-FOOT-EB-FOWLER All players will be treated equally regardless of their stature: Fowler Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Newly-appointed East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler on Saturday said they would aim to create a team which dominates ball possession and where all players are treated equally regardless of their stature. SPO-CRI-IND-AUS-RESTRICTIONS India's request for shorter quarantine in Australia likely to be rejected Sydney, Oct 10 (PTI) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's request for a shorter than mandated quarantine period for the Indian team in Brisbane, ahead of its tour of Australia, is likely to be rejected, said a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.

SPO-CRI-RACISM-LYNCH Ex-England international Monte Lynch reveals racist abuse during playing days London, Oct 10 (PTI) Monte Lynch, a former England cricketer, has revealed he was racially abused by fellow players and spectators during his time in county cricket. SPO-SWIM-SFI SFI launches video campaign to highlight key guidelines of SOP as swimming pools reopen Ahmedabad, Oct 10 (PTI) The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday launched a video campaign to highlight the key guidelines of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Sports Ministry, ahead of the reopening of pools.

SPO-SWIM-REAX Swimming Fraternity welcomes resumption of Olympic training New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country after Sports Ministry issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on Friday. SPO-FOOT-BENGALURU Bengaluru FC launch mental health care programme for team Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) Bengaluru FC on Saturday announced the launch of 'Care Around The Corner' -- the ISL club's programme to raise awareness on mental health and provide the players and staff with on-call professional help through the season.

SPO-CRI-PAK-HAIDER I feel uncomfortable on being compared with Rohit Sharma: Haider Karachi, Oct 10 (PTI) Pakistan's young batsman Haider Ali says while he admires India's Rohit Sharma and wants to play like him but comparisons with the Indian great makes him uncomfortable. SPO-ILEAGUE-QUALIFIERS FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC look to bounce back Kalyani, Oct 10 (PTI) Having lost their respective opening games of the I-League Qualifiers 2020, FC Bengaluru United and Garhwal FC will look to get off the mark when they lock horns at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Sunday. SPO-ILEAGUE-QUALIFIERS-MOHAMMEDAN Mohammedan Sporting take on newcomers ARA FC in I-League Qualifiers Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Mohammedan Sporting will look to put their missed chances from the previous game behind as they play newcomers ARA FC in the I-League Qualifiers here on Sunday. SPO-CHESS-IND Asian Online Chess: Indian men placed 6th after three rounds Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) The top-seeded Indian men's team finished day one in sixth place after three rounds of the Asian Online Nations Chess Tournament on Saturday.PTI PDS PDS PDS