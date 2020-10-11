Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Poland rejoices after Swiatek's French Open victory

Poland's President Andrzej Duda was among those offering congratulations as the nation celebrated on Saturday after 19-year-old Iga Swiatek won the French Open, becoming the first Pole to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-10-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 01:12 IST
Tennis-Poland rejoices after Swiatek's French Open victory
Swiatek ranked 54th in the world at the start of the tournament but now into the top 20, crushed American Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 to become the youngest woman to win the French Open since Monica Seles in 1992. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Poland's President Andrzej Duda was among those offering congratulations as the nation celebrated on Saturday after 19-year-old Iga Swiatek won the French Open, becoming the first Pole to win a Grand Slam singles title. Swiatek ranked 54th in the world at the start of the tournament but now into the top 20, crushed American Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 to become the youngest woman to win the French Open since Monica Seles in 1992.

She comes from the Polish village of Raszyn, just outside of the capital Warsaw, but trained and went to school in the city. "Great thanks and congratulations for @iga_swiatek! A historic day for Poland, for Polish sport and for Polish tennis. Bravo!" tweeted Duda.

Other politicians and national leaders followed suit, rejoicing in what many called Poland's greatest ever tennis success. "Huge congratulations to @iga_swiatek, who has achieved today the success of her life and – I am convinced – just the first success in the Grand Slam. An amazing story was written by this young girl on the #RolandGarros courts! Paris is Polish today!" tweeted Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Swiatek was the first Polish woman to reach the Roland Garros final in 81 years and the first at any major since Agnieszka Radwanska at Wimbledon eight years ago. "Congratulations @iga.swiatek!A fabulous showing for tennis," Radwanska said in an Instagram post.

Swiatek dropped only 28 games in seven matches at Roland Garros with her run to the final including a first-round win over 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova and a last-16 trouncing of top seed Simona Halep.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group

Mikel Oyarzabal scored early to help an underwhelming Spain secure a scrappy 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday, keeping them top of their group. The Real Sociedad forward snatched the only goal of the game in th...

Bisk Farm to set up unit in Assam with Rs 100cr investment

FMCG company Bisk Farm will set up a manufacturing unit in Assam with an investment of Rs 100crore, a minister said on SaturdayOver 1,000 people are expected to get direct employment in the project, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra ...

Pull investments from companies not committed to environment, pope says

Pope Francis on Saturday urged people to pull investments from companies that are not committed to protecting the environment, adding his voice to calls for the economic model that emerges from the coronavirus pandemic to be a sustainable o...

Israeli protests against Netanyahu draw tens of thousands

Tens of thousands of Israelis calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign demonstrated across the country Saturday evening, saying he is unfit to rule while on trial for corruption charges and accusing him of mismanaging the nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020