Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group

Mikel Oyarzabal scored early to help an underwhelming Spain secure a scrappy 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday, keeping them top of their group. The Real Sociedad forward snatched the only goal of the game in the 14th minute after Switzerland tried to play the ball out from the back but failed miserably, leaving Oyarzabal with a simple finish.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 03:06 IST
Soccer-Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group
Spain lead League A Group 4 with seven points from three games, two points ahead of Germany, who beat Ukraine 2-1. Image Credit: Pixabay

Mikel Oyarzabal scored early to help an underwhelming Spain secure a scrappy 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday, keeping them top of their group.

The Real Sociedad forward snatched the only goal of the game in the 14th minute after Switzerland tried to play the ball out from the back but failed miserably, leaving Oyarzabal with a simple finish. Barcelona's teenage talent Ansu Fati and Oyarzabal spurned further chances as Luis Enrique's side failed to add to their lead.

Spain lead League A Group 4 with seven points from three games, two points ahead of Germany, who beat Ukraine 2-1. Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique had picked an experimental side with plenty of youth and Spain did enough to win but we're far from their best at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium at Real Madrid's training ground.

Switzerland carved out the first chance of the game but keeper David de Gea reacted well to deny Loris Benito before the visitors handed Spain the lead on a platter. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer misplaced his pass to Granit Xhaka because of Spain's high press, with Mikel Merino nipping in to steal the ball and feed Real Sociedad teammate Oyarzabal, who finished with ease.

"The goal isn't their mistake, it's our good play," said Luis Enrique. "It was great to work by our team that was rewarded by a goal." Fati, who became Spain's youngest ever goalscorer in their previous Nations League outing against Ukraine in September, might have doubled the lead early in the second half but his strike was blocked.

Oyarzabal then hit the side netting from close range and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore made his first competitive appearance with a bright cameo from the bench after making his debut on Wednesday against Portugal. "In the final third we weren't able to finish and we have to keep working on that, me especially," said Traore. "But we leave here with the three points."

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 milestone

Brazils count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000 on Saturday night, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin Americas largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The fi...

Coronavirus cases in Colombia pass 900,000

Coronavirus cases in Colombia topped 900,000 on Saturday, as deaths from COVID-19 closed in on 27,700, the Ministry of Health said. The Andean country has 902,747 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 27,660 re...

Trump, Trudeau discuss issue of two Canadian citizens detained in China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed on Saturday the issue of two Canadian citizens who have been detained in China, Trudeaus office said in a readout statement of the phone call between the two l...

Bring your own pen: Lithuania votes amid pandemic

Lithuanians will be encouraged to bring their own pens to minimize infection risk at Sundays parliamentary election seen as a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis handling of the coronavirus crisis. The centrist Farmers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020