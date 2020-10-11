Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss goalkeeper goof gives Spain 1-0 win in Nations League

Teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who became Spain's youngest goal-scorer at age 17 after making his international debut last month, was back in the starting 11 after not playing in a friendly against Portugal that ended 0-0 on Wednesday. Fati was mostly kept in check, like the rest of his teammates, and coach Luis Enrique substituted him for Adama Traore in the second half.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 11-10-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 09:16 IST
Swiss goalkeeper goof gives Spain 1-0 win in Nations League

Spain needed a passing blunder by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to secure a 1-0 win and keep the lead of its Nations League group. Sommer got flustered by Spain's pressure and passed the ball past his teammate and directly to Mikel Merino, who set up Real Sociedad clubmate Mikel Oyarzabal to score the game's only goal in the 14th minute.

Where Sommer let his team down, David de Gea rescued Spain. Switzerland's only scoring opportunity came before Oyarzabal's goal. Silvan Widmer got free on a counterattack and his pass across the area reached fellow wing back Loris Benito arriving alone on the left side. De Gea, however, made a great one-handed save to parry Benito's powerful strike.

Spain leads Group 4 with 7 points. Germany has 5 points after beating Ukraine 2-1 also on Saturday, leaving Ukraine with 3 points. The Swiss are last with 1 point. Teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who became Spain's youngest goal-scorer at age 17 after making his international debut last month, was back in the starting 11 after not playing in a friendly against Portugal that ended 0-0 on Wednesday.

Fati was mostly kept in check, like the rest of his teammates, and coach Luis Enrique substituted him for Adama Traore in the second half. Traore, who made his international debut against Portugal, slalomed past three defenders on his first touch. His second possession ended with him putting in a dangerous cross.

But other than those flashes by Traore, it was a match that might make Luis Enrique doubt about his choices as he tries to established a new generation of players capable of challenging for a major title. Ferran Torres had a header that he directed to Sommer, who made the save. Oyarzabal wasted a good chance to score a second goal from close range when he deflected Jesus Navas' cross wide from close. Merino shot high from the heart of the area.

Luis Enrique, however, had only praise for his team. “Our goal is not a mistake by their goalkeeper, it is merit of our pressure,” Luis Enrique said. “It was a success of my team that ended in a goal by Mikel. ... But this is not about believing that this should be easy. It never is.

“What we are trying to create here is a level of competition and for each player to think that they can play at their top level, and when they don't, a teammate can.” The team was also strong in defense. Pau Torres complemented Sergio Ramos in the center of the backline and the team's pressure never letting the Swiss get any rhythm in attack. Oyarzabal was unable to travel for the friendly in Portugal because a diagnostic test for the virus showed antibodies. He rejoined the team in time for the match against Switzerland after another test resulted negative.

The game was played without fans at Real Madrid's training stadium. Spain visits Ukraine on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

In hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, residents dig out, again

A blue tarp covered a hole in their roof, torn open when the last hurricane blew through. Friday night, the next hurricane tried to rip the tarp away. Earnestine and Milton Wesley had decided to ride out Hurricane Delta in their Lake Charle...

Cricket-Narine reported for suspect bowling action again

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narines bowling action has been reported again after Saturdays Indian Premier League IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, the league has said. The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IP...

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

Five newly launched Chinese funds targeting Ant Groups upcoming mega stock listing raised 60 billion yuan 8.93 billion cumulatively from more than 10 million retail investors, selling out within days, the funds distributor said.An average o...

UP: 2 killed, 3 critically injured in road crash on Yamuna E-way

A driver and his helper were killed after their stationary pickup truck was allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Sunday morning, police said.&#160; The accident took place around 5 am when the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020