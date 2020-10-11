Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Ioane's dropped ball not costly in Bledisloe Cup draw -Foster

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has refused to blame Rieko Ioane for blowing a certain try in the first half of their Bledisloe Cup test against Australia on Sunday, with the match ending nine minutes into injury time and in a 16-16 draw.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-10-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 12:27 IST
Rugby-Ioane's dropped ball not costly in Bledisloe Cup draw -Foster

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has refused to blame Rieko Ioane for blowing a certain try in the first half of their Bledisloe Cup test against Australia on Sunday, with the match ending nine minutes into injury time and in a 16-16 draw. The All Blacks were leading 8-3 at the end of the first half at Wellington Regional Stadium when they turned the ball over from an error by the Wallabies at an attacking lineout and swept 65 metres down field.

Ioane, who often finishes his tries with an elaborate dive and emphatic forcing of the ball, however, lost control of it just before he touched down and the try was overturned by referee Paul Williams after he had it reviewed. "It would have been useful (to extend the lead at halftime)," Foster told reporters. "He's (Ioane) feeling pretty frustrated with himself.

"He's a confident young man. He'll learn from that one thing but can also focus on a whole lot of other good things he did in that game too." Foster added that the dropped ball was not the only error, with the team wasting several opportunities in the regulation 80 minutes to score more points.

They also had chances to close out the game in injury time, including setting up for a drop goal attempt, or capitalising on space they had created out wide. "If you don't take your chances, they come back to bite you," he said.

"We had chances to win the game in that last 10 minutes and we weren't good enough to execute. "It's a message to us all that test rugby is back and if you're not good enough then you won't get what you want."

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

All about an idli: British prof’s tweet sparks not so ‘boring’ debate

Some would say its much ado about the idli, that humble staple of south India and the centre of furious debate on social media after a British academic disparaged it as boring. And others that this is a cultural, civilisational issue and th...

Guwahati: Kamakhya Temple reopens for devotees after 7 months

Devotees began to visit the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Sunday as it reopened after seven months of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the devotees have only been allowed to perform the parikrama while the sanctum sanctorum remained out of ...

Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet to lead Supernovas, Velocity

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Sunday announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Mithali Raj as skippers of Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity respectively. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Womens T2...

Five of 12 PSU bank stocks trade near face value

Five out of 12 public sector banks are trading near the face value of their equity shares on bourses regardless of a rally in stock benchmark indices, according to an analysis. Shares of state-run Indian Overseas Bank are even trad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020