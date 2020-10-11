Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB changes venues for limited-overs series against Zimbabwe

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that the ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be staged at Rawalpindi while the shorter-format series will be played in Lahore.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:01 IST
PCB changes venues for limited-overs series against Zimbabwe
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that the ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be staged at Rawalpindi while the shorter-format series will be played in Lahore. The three-match ODI series will now be played in Rawalpindi on October 30, November 1, and 3.

"The three ODIs were originally scheduled for Multan, but have been moved to Rawalpindi due to logistical and operational challenges," read a PCB release. Pakistan will launch its bid to qualify directly for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 by taking on Zimbabwe in the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League games.

"The ICC has introduced the Super League to provide context to ODI cricket and will serve as a qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the hosts and other top seven sides automatically booking their spots for the India event. Featuring 13 teams, the 12 Test-playing countries and the Netherlands, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series," it added. On the other hand, Lahore will now stage the three T20Is on November 7, 8, and 10. These matches were initially planned to take place in Rawalpindi.

"After Multan became unavailable due to logistical and operational reasons, we took the opportunity to revisit the entire schedule and have come up with an itinerary that is suitable for the teams, match officials, broadcasters, event staff and other support agencies," PCB Director - International Cricket, Zakir Khan said in a statement. "In the meantime, we are also in regular touch with the Metrological department and seeking their forecast for smog during November. We will continue to liaise with the Met Office and monitor the situation, and, if required, will make necessary changes," he added.

Zimbabwe last visited Pakistan in 2015 for three ODIs and two T20Is. However, they now return after international cricket has resumed in Pakistan following the successful tours of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the 2019-20 season. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Bottas retires from the Eifel Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottass Formula One title chances took a huge hit on Sunday when the Mercedes driver suffered his first retirement of the season in the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring.The Finn, who will stay second in the overall standings, h...

PM attacks rivals for opposing agri reforms, says middlemen powered their politics

Asserting that his government has done more for villages in the last six years than what was done for them in the preceding six decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attacked those opposing the new farm laws, saying their politics wa...

Cong leader Rajni Patil lends support to demands of Kashmiri Pandits

Congress in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil on Sunday visited migrant Kashmiri Pandits here and said she would take up their demands in and outside the Parliament. She extended her support to the various demands of the community, es...

Two BJP legislators in K'taka test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat have tested positive for COVID- 19. While Ravikumar is the member of state legislative council MLC and Karnataka BJP General Secretary, Bhat represents the Udupi Assembly constituenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020