Mohd. Sporting sack coach Yan Law on charges of "leaking conversation" with top officials

Mohammedan Sporting on Sunday sacked their head coach Yan Law on charges of "leaking personal conversation" he had with the club's top brass, hours after securing a resounding 4-1 win over ARA FC in the I-League Qualifiers here. Mohammedan Sporting general secretary Sheikh Wasim Akram also said Law was not gelling well with the team's support staff, with several complaints being lodged against him. Akram further said the club was mulling legal action against Law, who was earlier Punjab FC coach.

"We have sacked our coach with immediate effect. He was not a team man, and facing issues with our assistant coach, goalkeeping coach, manager. Everyday we were getting several complaints against him," Akram told PTI. "He also leaked my conversations by taking screen shots. I will take legal action against him." Assistant coach Syed Ramon will take charge of the team in the remainder of the I-League Qualifiers, Mohammedan Sporting said in a statement.

"Mohammedan Sporting Club on Sunday has terminated the contract with head coach Yan Law. The club has already sent a termination letter to Mr. Yan Law," the statement said. "The decision took immediate effect following reviews conducted by the club's general secretary Wasim Akram and the club's management. Assistant coach Syed Ramon will be in charge of the team for the remaining matches of the I-League qualifiers." Law, on his part, said he has resigned as head coach of the club.

"I have resigned as the Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club from the i-league Qualifiers 2020. Best wishes to the Club for the remaining matches and their future in the i-league and ISL," he wrote on his Twitter handle. Akram interestingly said Law had his ways to pick the playing XI in the first match without paying heed to the club officials.

"We had a below-par show and managed to win (1-0) somehow. So we picked the team for today's match." Mohammedan Sporting looked rusty in the first match against Garhwal FC and won by a last-gasp goal by Munmun Lugun. For their second match against ARA FC on Sunday, Mohammedan Sporting made six changes which included benching Lugun, a former Punjab FC defender.

Law became the youngest ever to coach an I-League club when he took charge of Punjab FC last season at the age of 26. He also has the distinction of being the youngest AFC A License holder coach in Indian football.