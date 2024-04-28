Left Menu

Indian Startup ePlane to Pioneer Electric Air Taxi Prototype by March 2025

Chennai-based startup The ePlane Company aims to have a certifiable prototype of an electric flying taxi by March 2023 to address urban congestion. Incubated by IIT Madras, the company will also commercialize drones with a 2-6 kg payload in the coming months. The ePlane will be a three or four-seater eVTOL aircraft with the potential for air ambulance conversion. The company's goal is to alleviate congestion with eVTOLs that can reach destinations in significantly less time than traditional vehicles. Additionally, InterGlobe Enterprises and Archer Aviation plan to launch an electric air taxi service in India by 2026, connecting Connaught Place and Gurugram. Regulatory frameworks, such as those established by EASA, are being developed for eVTOL aircraft.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 14:19 IST
Indian Startup ePlane to Pioneer Electric Air Taxi Prototype by March 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai-based startup The ePlane Company expects to develop a certifiable prototype of a flying electric taxi by March next year as it works on ways to alleviate urban congestion.

Incubated out of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, the company also aims to initially commercialise its drones that can carry a payload of 2-6 kilograms in the coming months, according to a senior executive.

The ePlane Company's Founder and CEO Satya Chakravarthy said it is developing an eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aircraft and to begin with, it will be a three or four-seater plane which can be converted into an air ambulance.

''By March next year is when we expect to develop the first certifiable prototype. It will take another couple of years to get the certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA),'' Chakravarthy told PTI.

As per the startup's website, an ePlane will take only 14 minutes to reach a place that will take 60 minutes by a personal vehicle. The company's vision is to alleviate congestion in urban spaces with eVTOLs.

Besides, The ePlane company is developing drones, which are expected to be commercialsed in the coming months.

Initially, it plans to come out with a basic category and then an enhanced category of drones.

Chakravarthy said that both sets of drones -- 2-6 kg payload and up to 50 kg payload -- will be able to fly up 40-60 kilometres.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Enterprises and US-based Archer Aviation plan to launch an all-electric air taxi service in India in 2026, that will carry passengers from Connaught Place in the national capital to Gurugram in Haryana in just 7 minutes.

InterGlobe Enterprises is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

Archer Aviation will supply 200 eVTOL aircraft that can carry four passengers besides a pilot.

The European Union Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) has prepared rules for eVTOL aircraft.

''These electric air taxis offer faster intra-city travel without extensive ground infrastructure, potentially reducing congestion, noise, and emissions.

''Challenges such as safety concerns, regulatory difficulties and integration with existing transport systems need further addressing and exploration. Despite these challenges, eVTOLs could become a regular sight in urban skies within the next 5 to 10 years, contingent upon resolving safety issues and regulatory complexities,'' according to the EASA website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024