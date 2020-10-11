Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Hatton holds off Perez to claim victory at BMW PGA Championship

"It was a career goal to break inside the top 10 in the World Rankings so to win here and achieve that in the same week is very special." England's Andy Sullivan and Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed were in a share of third at 14-under, while Ian Poulter signed for a bogey-free 68 to claim fifth spot.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 23:24 IST
Golf-Hatton holds off Perez to claim victory at BMW PGA Championship

Home favourite Tyrrell Hatton came through a final-round battle with France's Victor Perez to secure a four-stroke victory at the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey on Sunday. Heading into the final round with a three-stroke lead, Hatton delivered a short game masterclass to make six birdies in a five-under-par 67 at Wentworth Club and finished 19-under overall.

Perez, who held a share of lead on several occasions early in the final round, had to settle for second place after bogeys on the 13th and 17th saw his challenge fade. Hatton realised his boyhood dream of lifting the trophy at Wentworth, having attended the event with his father when he was five years old.

The victory ensured Hatton will break into the world's top 10 for the first time when the rankings are updated on Monday, two days before his 29th birthday. "It's a dream come true for me really," said Hatton, who claimed his fifth European Tour title. "As a five-year-old walking around here I always wanted to be inside the ropes playing when I grew up.

"This is such a massive event and to get over the line and win here is such a special feeling. "It was a career goal to break inside the top 10 in the World Rankings so to win here and achieve that in the same week is very special."

England's Andy Sullivan and Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed were in a share of third at 14-under, while Ian Poulter signed for a bogey-free 68 to claim fifth spot. British Open champion Shane Lowry and England's Tommy Fleetwood both finished with rounds of 73 to drop into a group of nine-under.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Man stabbed to death

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a person following an argument over the latters damaged motorcycle in suburban Malwani on Sunday night, a police official said. The incident occurred near Hathi Garden locality.The decease...

Soccer-Bosnia hold Dutch to goalless draw

Bosnia and Herzegovina put the disappointment of European Championship playoff elimination behind them to hold the Netherlands to a goalless draw in their Nations League A Group 1 match on Sunday. The Bosnians had lost on penalties to North...

Soccer-Croatia snatch late 2-1 home win over Sweden

Croatia celebrated their first Nations League top-tier Group 3 win after a late goal by substitute Andrej Kramaric gave them a 2-1 home win over Sweden on Sunday. The result left the Croatians third in the group on three points from three g...

Assam Rifles, Nagaland Police recover illegal liquor worth over Rs 80,000 from Wokha

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered an illegal stock of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL, worth around Rs 84,300 from Wokha on October 9. They also seized five live rounds of point 32 mm Pistol, one Chinese grena...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020