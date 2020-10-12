Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Don't think I'm brave enough to play shots that Suryakumar Yadav can, says de Kock

After registering a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock said that he is not brave enough to play the shots that teammate Suryakumar Yadav can.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 12-10-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 08:59 IST
IPL 13: Don't think I'm brave enough to play shots that Suryakumar Yadav can, says de Kock
Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock in action against Delhi Capitals. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock said that he is not brave enough to play the shots that teammate Suryakumar Yadav can. Mumbai Indians chased down a total of 163 with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 53 each for Mumbai Indians. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the figures of 2-28. De Kock and Suryakumar had stitched together a partnership of 46 runs to give Mumbai an edge in the match. "When Surya came in, we just naturally assessed what we are dealing with out there, it did help when he walked out there, he had intent and he was off with a flier. It kept me a lot more relaxed, we complimented each other really well," de Kock said in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I wish I could reverse-lap Jofra Archer, that's about it. Don't think I am brave enough to play the shots Suryakumar plays. To be honest, I wasn't looking to take Anrich Nortje on, it was a matter of just seizing the opportunity when I had it. Fortunately, there were one-two balls I was able to go after," he added. Batting first, Delhi Capitals had posted a total of 162/4 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to an unbeaten 69-run knock by Shikhar Dhawan. For Mumbai Indians, Krunal Pandya was the standout bowler as he returned with the figures of 2-26 in his four overs.

"We had realised Rabada is one guy we need to keep our eyes for. He is bowling really well at the moment and he just naturally takes wickets. I did not look to go after him, that's it. We as a team keep it simple, we try to play to our strengths. We have a little bit of momentum now, we have good players in our team and having confidence in each other helps us," de Kock said. With this win, Mumbai Indians went to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 10 points from seven matches.

Mumbai Indians will next face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure dues of sugarcane farmers are cleared: Bajwa to PM

Rajya Sabha Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and ensure that dues of sugarcane farmers in Punjab are released. In his letter, Bajwa said sugar mills having unpaid d...

Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of the anti-stubble burning solution in Delhis Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on SundaySo far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubb...

5G-enabled industries to add USD8 trillion to global GDP by 2030: Nokia

Despite the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, 5G-enabled industries have the potential to deliver USD8 trillion in value to the global economy by 2030, says new research from Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs.Nokias 5G Business ...

Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar quits party.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar quits party.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020