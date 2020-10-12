IPL 13: Don't think I'm brave enough to play shots that Suryakumar Yadav can, says de Kock

After registering a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock said that he is not brave enough to play the shots that teammate Suryakumar Yadav can. Mumbai Indians chased down a total of 163 with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 53 each for Mumbai Indians. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the figures of 2-28. De Kock and Suryakumar had stitched together a partnership of 46 runs to give Mumbai an edge in the match. "When Surya came in, we just naturally assessed what we are dealing with out there, it did help when he walked out there, he had intent and he was off with a flier. It kept me a lot more relaxed, we complimented each other really well," de Kock said in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I wish I could reverse-lap Jofra Archer, that's about it. Don't think I am brave enough to play the shots Suryakumar plays. To be honest, I wasn't looking to take Anrich Nortje on, it was a matter of just seizing the opportunity when I had it. Fortunately, there were one-two balls I was able to go after," he added. Batting first, Delhi Capitals had posted a total of 162/4 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to an unbeaten 69-run knock by Shikhar Dhawan. For Mumbai Indians, Krunal Pandya was the standout bowler as he returned with the figures of 2-26 in his four overs.

"We had realised Rabada is one guy we need to keep our eyes for. He is bowling really well at the moment and he just naturally takes wickets. I did not look to go after him, that's it. We as a team keep it simple, we try to play to our strengths. We have a little bit of momentum now, we have good players in our team and having confidence in each other helps us," de Kock said. With this win, Mumbai Indians went to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 10 points from seven matches.

Mumbai Indians will next face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 16. (ANI)