IPL 13: DC request for player replacement for Ishant

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals have written to the Indian Premier League Governing Council, asking for a player replacement for Ishant Sharma. The India pacer has so far played just one game for the franchise against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the IPL.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that a request has been sent to IPL GC for a replacement for Ishant. "Yes, we have sent in a request to the organisers for a replacement for Ishant," the source said. Delhi have had quite a few injury worries this season and started with Ishant having to miss the first few games due to back spasm before playing a game. Ravichandran Ashwin too hurt his shoulder in the first game of the season after starting off with wickets in his very first over.

While the shoulder injury did turn out to heal quickly, luck wasn't on Amit Mishra's side. Trying to pick a return catch off Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana's bat, Mishra injured a tendon in the ring finger of his bowling hand. In the end, he was ruled out of the tournament and had to undergo surgery. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is also currently out of action as he has a strained hamstring which will need a week's rest. Pant on Friday limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat as Delhi Capitals celebrated an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Before that, he was seen struggling with reaching the wickets for the throws from the deep as well. But it started with a sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single earlier in the innings. (ANI)