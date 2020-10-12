Left Menu
Soccer-Salford City co-owner Scholes appointed caretaker manager

Salford City co-owner Paul Scholes has been appointed caretaker manager following the sacking of Graham Alexander, the English League Two (fourth-tier) club said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:50 IST
Salford City co-owner Paul Scholes has been appointed caretaker manager following the sacking of Graham Alexander, the English League Two (fourth-tier) club said on Monday. Salford is co-owned by Scholes and his former Manchester United team mates David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville, along with businessman Peter Lim.

Scholes, 45, last managed Oldham Athletic in League Two but left in March 2019 after 31 days in charge, citing interference in first team activities from the club's owner. "Salford City Football Club announces that manager Graham Alexander has left the club with immediate effect," said a club statement on Monday.

"Paul Scholes will act as the interim head coach while the club looks to secure a new manager. Warren Joyce (club's development manager), currently in isolation, will join Paul once he is able to." Scholes, who spent his entire playing career at United and played 66 times for England, won 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two Champions League crowns before retiring in 2013.

Salford are fifth in the standings after five games and Scholes' first match will be a trip to Port Vale on Saturday.

