Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Germany's Werner fully fit, trio doubtful against Swiss-Loew

They had also led three times against Turkey to settle for a 3-3 draw in their friendly match. Victory against the Swiss, in last place on one point, would take some of the pressure off Loew, who has been sharply criticised for his team's recent performances and especially the defensive operation.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:48 IST
Soccer-Germany's Werner fully fit, trio doubtful against Swiss-Loew

Germany striker Timo Werner is fully fit for their Nations League game against Switzerland on Tuesday but there are still doubts about Julian Draxler, Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg, coach Joachim Loew said on Monday. Germany will need all the attacking power they can get after narrowly beating Ukraine 2-1 on Saturday for their first win in the last four internationals. They drew the previous three games after leading in all of them.

"Timo Werner is back to full strength and there are no weaknesses," Loew said of the Chelsea forward, who had only managed a brief appearance against Ukraine after missing their 3-3 draw against Turkey last week with flu. "He is available. "But we have small question marks. Draxler has Achilles problems, Halstenberg is dealing with adductors and Klostermann has knee problems."

The Germans, in second place in the group on five points, two behind leaders Spain, have struggled in recent weeks and have just one win in their three group matches so far. They had also led three times against Turkey to settle for a 3-3 draw in their friendly match.

Victory against the Swiss, in last place on one point, would take some of the pressure off Loew, who has been sharply criticised for his team's recent performances and especially the defensive operation. Among those vocal critics is 1990 world champion Lothar Matthaeus who has claimed Loew's tactical errors, including a three-man backline instead of four, have been to blame for their poor performances.

"There are different opinions in football," Loew said. "The experts have to express their opinions and that is completely fine and certainly not lacking respect. "What is important is that we criticise ourselves internally and we do that."

The coach, who has been in charge for 14 years, said he expected his team to be more aggressive against the Swiss. "I expect concentration, more precision, courage and the right attacking accents," Loew said. "It will be a completely different game than against Ukraine. The Swiss can defend extremely well."

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Tribal rights activist Fr Stan Swamy's arrest unfortunate: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday termed as unfortunate the arrest of tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest Fr Stan Swamy for his alleged involvement in inciting a mob to violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1, ...

IPL 13: AB de Villiers is a special batsman, says Finch

Royal Challengers Bangalore rode on a brilliant 100-run partnership between skipper Virat Kohli and talisman AB de Villiers to finish on 1942 in their 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. But the p...

Raj Cabinet mulls over ways and means to negate Centre’s farm law in state

The Rajasthan government on Monday examined various possible ways to negate the effects of the three recent central farm laws in the state. The government mulled over the ways and means to shield the state farmers from the effects of the ce...

Facebook's Libra must not start until properly regulated -G7 draft

Financial leaders of the worlds seven biggest economies will say on Tuesday that they oppose the launch of Facebooks Libra stablecoin until it is properly regulated, a draft G7 statement showed. The draft, prepared for a meeting of finance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020