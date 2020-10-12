Sports News Roundup: Falcons name Morris interim head coach; Laird ends drought with playoff win in Las Vegas and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Falcons name Morris interim head coach

The Atlanta Falcons named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris their interim head coach on Monday, a day after firing Dan Quinn. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach takes over the 0-5 Falcons.

Laird ends drought with playoff win in Las Vegas

Martin Laird sank a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Sunday, the Scot's fourth PGA Tour title and first since 2013. With sunlight fading at TPC Summerlin, the 37-year-old drilled in a tricky 12-footer to beat Austin Cook and Matthew Wolff.

Golf: Kim keeps Inbee at bay to claim maiden major title

With a string of near-misses at the majors and Olympic champion Park In-bee breathing down her neck, it was a relieved Kim Sei-young who tapped in the winning putt to claim the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday. Kim's triumph at Aronimink Golf Course after a scintillating final round 63 put paid to her status as the most prolific winner on the LPGA Tour among active players never to have won a major title.

Swiatek won't rest on laurels after French Open triumph, says coach

Even in the glow of a champagne performance in Paris, Poland's newly-crowned French Open champion Iga Swiatek stuck to still water as she celebrated a maiden Grand Slam success and offered a glimpse of a new era in women's tennis. Celebrations have been in full flow since the unseeded 19-year-old lifted the trophy on Saturday, becoming the first Pole to claim a Grand Slam singles title and the youngest to win the tournament since Monica Seles in 1992.

Hamilton steers clear of great debate after record success

Lewis Hamilton looks sure to become the most successful Formula One driver of all time but argument about the greatest will rumble on. But the Mercedes driver, who equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 wins in Sunday's Eifel Grand Prix and is heading for a seventh title, said that did not matter to him.

Lakers return to glory, claim record-tying 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2, restoring the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world. The Lakers' victory tied them with the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships and capped an unprecedented season that resumed in July at a spectator-free campus at Disney World in Florida after a four-month COVID-19 shutdown.

Cowboys' Prescott surgery successful for compound ankle fracture, dislocation

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has successfully undergone surgery after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, the team said on Monday. The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a compound ankle fracture and dislocation, the Cowboys said. He was carried off the field to a standing ovation from fans inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as footage of the injury stunned fans watching at home.

King Nadal continues Paris reign with record-equalling 20th Slam

Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. Tennis fans would have been salivating at the prospect of another epic clash in one of the sport's greatest rivalries but it proved to be one of the most one-sided Grand Slam finals in the Open era under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

McCullers, Astros aim to even series with Rays

The Houston Astros slugged their way to the American League Championship Series, flexing their offensive might by scoring 33 runs and bashing 12 homers against the Oakland Athletics. By most every measure, the Tampa Bay Rays would present a more formidable challenge for the Houston offense, and in Game 1 on Sunday at Petco Park in San Diego, the Rays lived up to their advanced billing by limiting Houston to a first-inning Jose Altuve solo home run in a 2-1 win that enabled Tampa Bay to grab a 1-0 series lead with Game 2 set for Monday at Petco Park. NFL roundup: Dak suffers ugly injury in Cowboys win

