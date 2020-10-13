Left Menu
Development News Edition

De Villiers played like a superhuman on a pitch where other batsmen struggled: Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said AB de Villiers' match-wining 73 against Kolkata Knight Riders was a "superhuman" effort as "every other batsmen" struggled on the dry Sharjah pitch. It was a fabulous knock." Kohli, who remained not out on 33 from 28 balls, said it was only thanks to the genius of de Villiers that his side got to 194 for two.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 13-10-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 09:38 IST
De Villiers played like a superhuman on a pitch where other batsmen struggled: Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said AB de Villiers' match-wining 73 against Kolkata Knight Riders was a "superhuman" effort as "every other batsmen" struggled on the dry Sharjah pitch. RCB registered a massive 82-run win on the back of de Villiers' unbeaten 33 ball blitzkrieg and the guile of Yuzvendra Chahal (1/12) and Washington Sundar (2/20), who were instrumental in stifling KKR to 112 for nine chasing 195.

"This pitch was drier. And the day was pleasant so we thought there would be no dew. Barring one superhuman, every batsman struggled on the pitch. The talk was around getting 165, but we got 194 you know exactly why. It was unbelievable," Kohli said at the post-match presentation. "I thought I had a few balls under my belt, and I might start striking. He (de Villiers) just came in and struck the third ball, and said he felt good. You might see a lot of people do what is done in other games, but only AB can did what he did. It was a fabulous knock." Kohli, who remained not out on 33 from 28 balls, said it was only thanks to the genius of de Villiers that his side got to 194 for two. "I was happy we could string together a partnership (of 100 runs), and mine was the best seat to watch from." Talking about the win, Kohli said, "It is a tremendous win against a very strong side. Heading into a busy week for us, it was important to start off well. The bowling unit looks that much more potent with Chris Morris coming back." De Villiers, who was adjudged man of the match, said he surprised himself with a stupendous knock.

"I got a duck last game, that is a terrible feeling. I am very happy that I contributed. I surprised myself today to be honest. We were headed towards 140-150, and I thought I might try for 160-165, but I was surprised we reached 194," said the star South African batsman. "The margins are very small when Cummins and Russell are running in, and you need to use every bit of energy in you to keep the momentum going. I felt that energy in the bus already." Asked about keeping wickets, he said, "Keeping is a different skill. I am working really really hard so that I am up to the mark. I want to be the best that there is." KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik admitted that de Villiers' knock made all the difference in the match.

"AB is a world-class player. He is hard to stop. He was the difference between the two teams. We tried everything. The only ball was the perfect inswinging yorker. Anything else was going. "We need to sit down. There are a few things we need to do better. Even if we had restricted them to 175, there are a few things we need to do better. Let's be honest. "Every captain has a day when things don't go right. But there are a lot of good days I can remember as well, and I will stick on to them." PTI PDS BS BS.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

De Villiers made it look easier: Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders may have missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav on a slow Sharjah wicket but skipper Dinesh Karthik said AB de Villiers made the game beyond their reach with an incredible display of power-hitting. The South Afric...

UK unveils 3-level lockdown plan; Liverpool at highest risk

The British government carved England into three tiers of coronavirus risk on Monday in a bid to slow a resurgent outbreak, putting the northern city of Liverpool into the highest-risk category and shutting its pubs, gyms and betting shops....

Turkey issues detention warrants for 167 over suspected Gulen links - media

Turkish police detained dozens of people on Tuesday in a search for 167 suspects, many of them active duty soldiers, in a move against supporters of a Muslim preacher the government accuses of organising a failed coup in 2016, state media r...

China's trade growth accelerates in Sept; exports up 9.9%

Chinas trade growth accelerated in September as the worlds second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Exports rose 9.9 over a year earlier to 239.8 billion, up from Augusts 9.5 growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Impor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020