IPL 13: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians look like two best teams, says Agarkar

13-10-2020
Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar has said that Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have emerged as the two best teams in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the top two placed teams in the points table so far and both sides have 10 points from seven matches.

Agarkar has said that in his opinion, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will definitely qualify for the playoffs. While the tussle for the fourth place will be between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad. Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Agarkar said: "It's such a close tournament, so many ups and downs, but clearly Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals look like the two best teams - form-wise and personnel-wise. KKR, in my opinion, got a real bonus win against CSK. They are my third team. The fourth team for me is between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. I had CSK at the start of the tournament, but at the moment, these two teams look slightly better than what CSK is playing."

On the other hand, former England spinner Graeme Swann said that in his opinion, SunRisers Hyderabad will definitely qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2020. Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Swann said: "I'm definitely going with Sunrisers Hyderabad cause Jonny Bairstow not only looks dapper with his ginger hair and the orange shirt, amazing, it shouldn't go, but it does, but he's also smashing it. And my fourth team is going more with my heart than my head, Rajasthan Royals, Tewatia hit 5 sixes off that over and I fell for the Rajasthan Royals. They've lost all 3 games, they cannot get any worse. Ben Stokes is coming back. They are going to qualify."

SunRisers Hyderabad is currently at the fifth place in the IPL 2020 standings with six points from seven matches. The David Warner-led side will be in action later today against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (ANI)

