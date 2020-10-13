Left Menu
Soccer-England's Chilwell, Trippier withdraw from squad ahead of Denmark game

Chilwell was left out of the squad to face Wales after breaching COVID-19 regulations along with England team mates Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho. The withdrawals leave manager Gareth Southgate with 28 players to choose from for his 23-man squad for Wednesday's game. England are top of Nations League Group A2 with seven points after three games, one point ahead of second-placed Belgium.

Defenders Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tripper have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Wednesday's Nations League fixture against Denmark, the team announced on Tuesday. The reasons for their withdrawal were not specified but Sky Sports reported Chilwell returned to Chelsea due to a pre-existing foot injury while Trippier left the camp for personal reasons.

