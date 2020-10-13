Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation amid COVID-19 cases

The Giro d'Italia was on the brink of cancellation on Tuesday after five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases on the first rest day, with two of them pulling out of the three-week grand tour 12 days before the finish in Milan. The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew after four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus following top rider Simon Yates pulling out last week.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:48 IST
Cycling-Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation amid COVID-19 cases

The Giro d'Italia was on the brink of cancellation on Tuesday after five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases on the first rest day, with two of them pulling out of the three-week grand tour 12 days before the finish in Milan.

The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew after four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus following top rider Simon Yates pulling out last week. Jumbo-Visma, whose leader Steven Kruisjwijk tested positive, said they would not start the 10th stage on Tuesday. A Team Sunweb rider, one staff member from Ineos-Grenadiers and AG2R-La Mondiale also returned positive tests, organisers RCS said.

RCS, in a joint statement with the International Cycling Union (UCI), said the teams' doctors had ordered "isolation measures". Sunweb's Michael Matthews had tested positive and sports director Luke Roberts said the Australian was asymptomatic.

"Obviously it's really disappointing to lose one of the riders," Roberts told reporters. "We're in with a fight for the GC (General Classification) and Michael was and would have been a great help to us. "Nevertheless, that's bike racing and we'll continue to chase after our goals and I hope we can make it to Milan."

Jumbo-Visma said they had pulled out of the race for the safety of everyone involved. "We thought it was the most responsible decision because we've all been close to Steven," sports director Addy Engels said.

Mitchelton-Scott said the team were notified of the four positive results for staff members from tests done on Sunday. "Unfortunately, we received the news on Monday evening that we have returned a number of positive COVID-19 results to members of our staff after our third round of tests in three days," the team's general manager Brent Copeland said.

"As a social responsibility to our riders and staff, the peloton and the race organisation we have made the clear decision to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia. "Thankfully, those impacted remain asymptomatic or with mild symptoms."

SAFETY CRITICISED Yates, who like Kruijswijk had been among the pre-race favourites, withdrew on Saturday after testing positive for the virus.

Kruijswijk was 11th overall, 1:24 behind race leader Joao Almeida of Portugal and 27 seconds behind double champion and fifth-placed Vincenzo Nibali of Italy. Riders in the Giro stay in a biosecure bubble when not on the road as they did for the Tour de France, which finished on Sept. 20. Four staff members but no riders tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 while on the French tour.

On the Tour de France, two positive tests in a team within one week would have triggered the ejection of the outfit from the race but no such rule was put in place for the Italian grand tour, which started in Sicily on Oct. 3. Dutchman Jos van Emden of Jumbo-Visma criticised the organisation, saying the bubble was not secure enough.

"The other day we were in there with four or five teams... but in that particular hotel we were in, the neutral service, the police on motorbikes were there, just normal people were there and they were all eating from the same buffet so I think it was a real big mistake," Van Emden told The Cycling Podcast. "I heard from a guy from (Deceuninck) Quick Step they had exactly the same, this guy sent me a movie from their dining hall and also Mitchelton-Scott were there... for me there's no doubt were he (Simon Yates) got the virus."

Italy, which hosted the rescheduled world championships last month, has seen a recent rise in coronavirus cases, with a post-lockdown record 5,456 people infected registered last Saturday. Elite racing resumed in August after a four-and-a-half month hiatus.

However, the resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe has forced local authorities and organisers to cancel races, such as the Netherlands’ Amstel Gold Race, which had been scheduled for Saturday, and Paris-Roubaix, the "Monument" classic that was due to be raced on Oct. 25.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Maharajganj woman sets herself afire near UP assembly: Police

A 35-year-old woman on Tuesday set herself afire near the Uttar Pradesh assembly building but police managed to douse the flames and rushed her to hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious. The police identified the woman as Anj...

Bangladesh will not co-fund Sinovac's vaccine trial - Health Minister

Bangladesh will not co-fund a late-stage domestic trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech, the countrys health minister Zahid Maleque told Reuters on Tuesday.His comments come weeks after Sinovac asked t...

Govt transfers ED's Kolkata region chief Yogesh Gupta; posted in Delhi

The Centre has transferred senior IPS officer Yogesh Gupta, EDs special director heading the eastern region, to Delhi, an official order said. Gupta, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service IPS officer of the Kerala cadre, was heading the Enforc...

Motor racing-Tsunoda the real deal for F1, says F2 boss Carlin

Formula Two team boss Trevor Carlin reckons Mick Schumacher is a shoe-in to race in Formula One with Alfa Romeo next season, and deservedly so, but Yuki Tsunoda is quicker.Carlin, who has teams in various junior series as well as U.S. IndyC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020