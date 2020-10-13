Alisson Becker is world's number 1 goalkeeper: Firmino

Brazil's Roberto Firmino said his teammate Alisson Becker is the world's number one goalkeeper and his abilities on the pitch are 'incredible'. "For me, he's the number one. I'm not just saying that because he's my team-mate. The things he does on the pitch are incredible. He's already done a great job for the Selecao. And off the pitch, he's a sensational guy. He's a great person, a great friend, someone I get on with really well," FIFA.com quoted Firmino as saying when asked, "where do you think he ranks among the world's best goalkeepers?"

Brazil on Saturday defeated Bolivia 5-0 in step one of their mission to reach the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Firmino had scored twice in the match. Reflecting on the same, Firmino said: "The performance of the whole team, the spirit we showed deserves congratulations. Getting off to a winning start was really important, and to do it with such a good performance makes it even better."

"Scoring two goals was an incredible feeling. I had more chances, I could have scored more, but I'm very happy. I'm 29, I feel I'm at the best moment of my career. I want to keep working hard and help Selecao reach the World Cup," he added. (ANI)