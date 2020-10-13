Left Menu
Edinson Cavani is all set to miss Manchester United's clash against Newcastle United as the player is under self-isolation.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:35 IST
Edinson Cavani to miss Manchester United's clash against Newcastle United
Edinson Cavani (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Edinson Cavani is all set to miss Manchester United's clash against Newcastle United as the player is under self-isolation. Apart from Cavani, Manchester United will also be without Anthony Martial during the club's next Premier League match.

The club said Cavani, who joined Manchester United earlier this month, is being forced to self-isolate due to the COVID-19 guidelines, following his arrival into the country from France. The Uruguay international will be free to play against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though, "if deemed fit and ready for action". Whereas, Martial, although away representing France at the moment, must start a three-match domestic suspension following his red card during the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. In addition to the Magpies encounter, he will also sit out during the home games with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Manchester United suffered a massive 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham in their previous game in the Premier League. The club will take on Newcastle United on October 18. (ANI)

