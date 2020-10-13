Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Africa's only pro cycling team in race for survival

There are seven riders from Africa in the 29-strong World Tour team this year. There had been some preliminary discussions with potential new sponsors, Ryder said, but they are still a long way off finding a new backer.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:32 IST
Cycling-Africa's only pro cycling team in race for survival
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

South Africa-based NTT Pro Cycling is in a three-week race to find a new sponsor or face the prospect of having to fold before the 2021 season, cutting off a path for riders from Africa to compete globally. Africa's only professional racing team announced its top sponsors, Japanese telecommunications company NTT and Alcatel-Lucent (ALE) were pulling out last month. Current team members include Italians Domenico Pozzovivo and Giacomo Nizzolo, the reigning European Road Race champion; they have been told to join other teams in 2021 if they can.

"After the bombshell was dropped by NTT very late on that they would not be sponsoring us next year, we had an open conversation with all our riders and staff to say they have to look after themselves," manager Doug Ryder told Reuters. "It is only fair to try to help them secure a job if possible." Asked to comment, Jason Goodall, CEO of NTT Ltd, said the company's decision was not made out of the blue.

"We have been in conversations with the management of NTT Pro Cycling for some months as our contractual agreement has always been coming to an end in December 2020," he said. NTT said it would continue to support the Tour de France and also back a wider range of partnerships focusing on the ways technology can support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. ALE cited the COVID-19 pandemic.

NTT Pro Cycling were the first team from Africa to compete at the Tour de France in 2015, and are linked to the charity Qhubeka, which has distributed more than 100,000 bicycles to children. The team were founded in 2007 and have since seen more than 50 riders from Africa compete around the globe on the Continental and World tours.

Ryder, who competed for South Africa in the road race at the 1996 Olympic Games, said their demise would have a knock-on effect across the continent. There are seven riders from Africa in the 29-strong World Tour team this year.

There had been some preliminary discussions with potential new sponsors, Ryder said, but they are still a long way off finding a new backer. NTT Pro Cycling are currently competing in the Giro d'Italia, where they were positioned fourth in the team standings before Tuesday's 10th stage.

Ryder described this season as "chaotic and crazy" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We had 29 riders in 15 different countries during lockdown," he said. "When we restarted the season, we had to compete in 110 races in 89 days. It's hectic, but it's also amazing what can be done when desperation sets in and there is a crisis."

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Rafa's Roland Garros record the best in sport; Padres of Pham recovering after being stabbed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rafas Roland Garros record the best in sport MurrayRafa Nadals record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of sports all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever be ...

FROM THE FIELD: Cultivating a response to disasters in Malawi

Farmers in Malawi are getting more information about localized climate patterns and are now able to better prepare for extreme weather., by UNDPIn recent years, East and Southern Africa have experienced an increase in floods, droughts and o...

Barrett cites 'Ginsburg rule' that Ginsburg didn't follow

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett invoked Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at her Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday in refusing to discuss her view of gay rights and the Constitution. Justice Ginsburg with her characteristic pithiness us...

Nigeria's police to stop using force against protesters - presidency

Nigerias police have agreed to stop using force against protesters, the presidency said on Tuesday, a day after law enforcement agents shot live fire at demonstrators in Lagos where an official said two people were killed. Demonstrators hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020