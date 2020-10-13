Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Chennai Super King set target of 168 runs for SRH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has put a total of 167 runs on the board against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Tuesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:42 IST
IPL 13: Chennai Super King set target of 168 runs for SRH
CSK's Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has put a total of 167 runs on the board against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Tuesday. Shane Watson was the highest run-getter for CSK as he scored 42 runs while Ambati Rayudu played a knock of 41 to help CSK reach a decent total.

After opting to bat first, CSK witnessed a poor start as opener Faf du Plessis (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Sandeep Sharma in the third over. Sam Curran was then joined by Watson on the field. Curran started playing with an attacking mindset and smashed two sixes and as many boundaries to Khaleel Ahmed in the fourth over. However, in the next over, Sandeep Sharma dismissed Curran (31) as well.

Curran's dismissal brought Rayudu out on the field. Rayudu, along with Watson, took the team over the 50-run mark in the seventh over. The duo formed a brilliant 81-run partnership before Ahmed got hold of Rayudu. Soon after that, Watson too was sent back to the pavilion which ended the batsman's 42-run innings. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja then took the field and took the team over the 150-run mark. Dhoni scored 21 runs from 13 balls before giving away an easy catch to Kane Williamson off Thangarasu Natarajan's delivery in the 19th over. Jadeja struck a six and a boundary in the last over to set a target of 168 runs for SRH.

For SRH, Sandeep, Ahmed and Natarajan all took two wickets each in the match. Brief scores: CSK 167/6 [Shane Watson 42 (38), Ambati Rayudu 41 (34), Sandeep Sharma 2-19)].

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Kane fit for Denmark game, Chilwell and Trippier withdrawn

England striker Harry Kane is fit to start Wednesdays Nations League match against Denmark but defenders Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier have withdrawn from the squad, manager Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday.Kane did not start Sundays 2-1...

Assam govt issues guidelines for organising Durga Puja

The Assam government on Tuesday issued guidelines for organising Durga Puja amid the pandemic this year which the citizens, organisers and the administration must strictly follow. All organisers of the Puja Committee must take permission fr...

Sports News Roundup: Rafa's Roland Garros record the best in sport; Padres of Pham recovering after being stabbed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rafas Roland Garros record the best in sport MurrayRafa Nadals record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of sports all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever be ...

FROM THE FIELD: Cultivating a response to disasters in Malawi

Farmers in Malawi are getting more information about localized climate patterns and are now able to better prepare for extreme weather., by UNDPIn recent years, East and Southern Africa have experienced an increase in floods, droughts and o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020