Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ukraine stun Spain in noisy stadium

Ukraine pulled off a shock 1-0 win at home to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday at a raucous Olympic Stadium as fans savoured a first ever victory over the 2010 World Cup winners. Andriy Shevchenko's side took the lead against the run of play in the 76th minute when Viktor Tsygankov took David de Gea by surprise by firing home from outside the area, after latching on to an outstanding reverse pass from Andriy Yarmolenko.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 03:15 IST
Soccer-Ukraine stun Spain in noisy stadium

Ukraine pulled off a shock 1-0 win at home to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday at a raucous Olympic Stadium as fans savoured a first ever victory over the 2010 World Cup winners.

Andriy Shevchenko's side took the lead against the run of play in the 76th minute when Viktor Tsygankov took David de Gea by surprise by firing home from outside the area, after latching on to an outstanding reverse pass from Andriy Yarmolenko. The goal was wildly celebrated by the whole Ukraine team and some 21,000 fans spaced out across the stadium, with the hosts taking advantage of UEFA regulations allowing 30% capacity at certain matches in an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Ukraine had lost their last three outings, including a 4-0 reverse to Spain last month and a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of France in a friendly last week, after losing six players due to COVID-19 positives. "I don't see myself as a hero. All our team are heroes," said match-winner Tsygankov.

The result shook up League A Group 4, giving Ukraine an outside chance of finishing top of the group with two games remaining. Spain still lead with seven points, with Germany second on six, level with Ukraine in third, with Switzerland bottom with two points after their 3-3 draw with Germany.

"At the end of the game we entered into panic mode," said Spain coach Luis Enrique. "I've lost many games like this in my career, when you are playing better but the opponent grows in confidence then scores on the counterattack. But overall I liked what I saw from my players."

Spain took control of the play in the first half and practically monopolised possession, nearly going ahead with a Sergio Ramos free kick which struck the bar and when Ansu Fati caught a clear sight of goal but missed the target. Ukraine were much better after the break and Oleksandr Zubkov missed a golden chance to give them the lead when he deceived De Gea in the area but somehow missed the target with the goal gaping.

Spain then went for the jugular, as midfielder Rodri hit the post and Mikel Oyarzabal was thwarted by the outstanding Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan, who was making only his third appearance for his country after three other goalkeepers tested positive for the coronavirus. Yet the visitors were soon undone down the other end by some lax goalkeeping from De Gea and were left to dwell on a shock defeat in the stadium where they had beaten Italy 4-0 in the Euro 2012 final.

"We played with heart and absolute commitment. We had to defend a lot and wait for our chance," added Bushchan. "Our plan worked 100% because we got what we wanted. All the team are heroes, they ran themselves into the ground."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter suspends accounts of alleged Black Trump supporters over spam, manipulation

Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it suspended a group of accounts that claimed to be owned by African-American supporters of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign due to spam and platform manipulation.Twitter is investigating the a...

UK Labour opposition leader calls for 'circuit breaker' virus lockdown

Britains opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called on Tuesday for a two to three week circuit breaker lockdown, piling pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is struggling to sell his own plan to tackle COVID-19. Dropping what his ...

U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trumps administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier than originally planned in a blow to civil rights groups concerned about an undercount partic...

Record early U.S. turnout with 3 weeks to go: Georgians, Texans line up to vote

Texans on Tuesday joined a wave of Americans casting ballots at a record-setting pace, jamming early-voting polling places ahead of a Nov. 3 election showdown between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden. Long li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020