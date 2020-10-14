Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Neymar hat-trick helps Brazil to 4-2 win over Peru

A hat-trick from Neymar helped Brazil to a 4-2 victory over Peru in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Lima on Tuesday and moved the Paris St Germain forward second behind Pele on his country's all-time goal-scoring list. Peru's Andre Carrillo got his third goal in two games to put the home side ahead after six minutes with a crisp volley from outside the box but Neymar equalised from the spot in 28 minutes after he had been fouled.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 08:18 IST
Soccer-Neymar hat-trick helps Brazil to 4-2 win over Peru

A hat-trick from Neymar helped Brazil to a 4-2 victory over Peru in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Lima on Tuesday and moved the Paris St Germain forward second behind Pele on his country's all-time goal-scoring list.

Peru's Andre Carrillo got his third goal in two games to put the home side ahead after six minutes with a crisp volley from outside the box but Neymar equalised from the spot in 28 minutes after he had been fouled. Peru went ahead again after 59 minutes when Renato Tapia’s 25-metre shot hit Rodrigo Caio before rolling into the net, only for Richarlison to equalise five minutes later.

Neymar put Brazil ahead with another penalty with seven minutes left and, after Peru's Carlos Zambrano was sent off, scored his 64th international goal when he stabbed home in injury time to make it 4-2. Only Pele, with 77 goals, has scored more for Brazil than Neymar.

In Merida, Paraguay took the points with a 1-0 win over Venezuela, Gaston Gimenez scoring for the visitors with five minutes left. Brazil and Argentina top the group after winning both of their opening matches, while Paraguay, who drew with Peru in their opener, are third on four points.

Peru's point keeps them above Venezuela and Bolivia, who have lost their first two matches. The next round of games take place next month.

The top four from the 10-team group qualify directly for Qatar with the fifth-placed side going into an inter-confederation playoff.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

Videos

Latest News

Biden is the worst candidate in the history of American presidential politics: Trump

US President Donald Trump has described his presidential challenger Joe Biden as the single worst candidate in the history of America, referring to a few recent gaffes of the Democratic leader. Republican incumbent Trump, 74, and challenger...

Park Chan-wook to soon commence shooting for his next

Popular Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will start filming his next feature later this month. Park is best known for directing cult-hit movies like Oldboy, The Handmaiden and Thirst.The new film, titled Decision to Leave, will feature Chine...

Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched its next-generation iPhone 12, with faster 5G connectivity that the Cupertino, California company hopes will spur a wave of upgrades and keep its sales booming through the end of the year. The core of the line-...

In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction

Apples iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in mainland China on Wednesday, with fans cheering a 5G model for their favourite brand while others planned to wait for upcoming devices from local rivals like Huawei Technologies.The much-antic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020