Left Menu
Development News Edition

Springboks given 48 hours to decide on Rugby Championship

Australia, Argentina and New Zealand are locked in but the participation of the Springboks, the defending champions, has been in doubt because of their lack of domestic rugby. The long-delayed start to South Africa's domestic Currie Cup competition because of the coronavirus pandemic has raised concerns Springboks players will have played too little to be ready for test rugby.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:07 IST
Springboks given 48 hours to decide on Rugby Championship

Rugby Championship organizers SANZAAR have given World Cup champion South Africa an additional 48 hours to decide whether they will compete in the four-nation tournament in Australia from next month. Australia, Argentina and New Zealand are locked in but the participation of the Springboks, the defending champions, has been in doubt because of their lack of domestic rugby.

The long-delayed start to South Africa's domestic Currie Cup competition because of the coronavirus pandemic has raised concerns Springboks players will have played too little to be ready for test rugby. The South African Rugby Union has delayed reaching a decision on whether their national team will travel to Australia in time for the Nov. 7 tournament start, causing anxiety for the organizers. After a virtual meeting of national chief executives on Tuesday, SANZAAR agreed to give South Africa an extra 48 hours to engage with local stakeholders before announcing their decision.

In a statement SANZAAR said it would provide an update on tournament arrangements in the next few days. The extension to the deadline for a South African decision already makes it likely their departure for Australia will be delayed. That might create doubt the Springboks will be ready to play their first match in the tournament against Argentina on Nov. 7.

New Zealand and Australia meet in the opening match on Oct. 31, a test rescheduled from Dec. 12. The All Blacks were reluctant to play the match on that date because, with the need to spend 14 days in mandatory isolation on their return to New Zealand, players would still be quarantined on Christmas Day. The issue created acrimony between SANZAAR and New Zealand but was resolved by moving the final match, meaning Australia and New Zealand will play each other in four consecutive tests, two in New Zealand and two in Australia.

Reports from Britain Wednesday suggested the Springboks might not join the Rugby Championship until its third round, giving players some time to play in the Currie Cup. The concern for South African Rugby is that a no-show by the world champions would likely have serious financial repercussions. They would at least lose their share of broadcasting revenues that will be split among the competing nations. John Plumtree, the All Blacks assistant coach who has extensive coaching experience in South Africa, told reporters in Auckland on Wednesday he doubts the Springboks will be ready for the start of the tournament.

Plumtree said the delayed start to the Currie Cup made it harder for the Springboks to get match hardened. “They're the world champions as well. For them to come down here, if they don't feel like they're ready, they're not going to put that on the line," he said. "Hopefully we'll still get to see them, even if they don't make the start. I don't know what the decision will be around it, but they'll want to play — it's just when.” AP BS BS.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Coal scam: CBI seeks life imprisonment for ex-minister Dilip Ray

The CBI urged a Delhi court on Wednesday to award life imprisonment to former Union minister Dilip Ray who has been convicted in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Special Judg...

CBI re-summons three brothers of Hathras victim for questioning

The Central Bureau Investigation CBI on Wednesday re-summoned the three brothers of the Hathras victim for questioning. A CBI team, which is probing the Hathras incident, had yesterday visited the victims village Bulgadhi amid tight securit...

WPI inflation rises to 1.32 pc in Sept mainly on costlier food articles

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to 1.32 per cent in September mainly on the back of costlier food articles. The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.32 per cent provisional for the month of September, 2020 ove...

Spain in talks to launch EU-funded recovery plan in Jan 2021 - minister

Spains government is negotiating with its EU partners to get the disbursements of European Union recovery funds as early as possible so it can launch its recovery plan in January 2021, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday. Spain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020