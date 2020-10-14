Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine graduates from first RFYC batch set to embark on their professional football journey with ISL

Nine players, who are set to graduate as the first batch from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy in Navi Mumbai, will be signing contracts with leading Indian Super League (ISL) clubs.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:24 IST
Nine graduates from first RFYC batch set to embark on their professional football journey with ISL
Indian Super League logo. Image Credit: ANI

Nine players, who are set to graduate as the first batch from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy in Navi Mumbai, will be signing contracts with leading Indian Super League (ISL) clubs. Aritra Das, Muhammed Basith PT and Birendra Singh are headed to Kerala Blasters FC, G Balaji and Aqib Nawab will be at Chennaiyin FC, Muhammed Nemil at FC Goa, Thoi Singh at Bengaluru FC, Ayush Chhikara at Mumbai City FC and Koustav Dutta at Hyderabad FC.

Balaji and Nawab's deals are for two years while the other seven players have agreed to three-year contracts. "It is a matter of great pride and joy for us that our young champs from RFYC have embarked on their professional footballing journey with ISL," Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

"We started the academy in 2015 to provide a pathway for talented young players across India to build successful professional careers in the sport. These boys arrived at RFYC in their early teens and I am delighted that they step out today as highly skilled players, who have earned a place with the best football clubs in the country," she added. These players have spent the last five years at RFYC as the first batch of students to be inducted when the academy was founded in 2015. With the vision to make India a footballing superpower in the future, RFYC selects the best young talent through a pan-India scouting effort each year.

These talented athletes are offered full scholarships at the academy, with an equal focus on academics and sports. They train under the tutelage of experienced international and Indian coaches and have access to world-class facilities and training. They also receive a high-quality education at the nearby Reliance Foundation School in Koparkhairane. This gives them a holistic environment to hone their skills, with additional support through dedicated departments like Sports Science and Sports Psychology. In fact, earlier this year RFYC was conferred Two-Star Academy status by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the first occasion a residential academy based in India was granted this status. The recognition came as another feather in the cap after it became the first youth academy in India to be granted a 5-star rating by the AIFF Academy Accreditation process in 2019.

AFC grants two-star status only after an academy meets rigorous criteria based on its ability to provide leadership, planning, organisation, staffing, recruitment, finance, facilities, coaching, player health, coaching and fitness among other requirements. "In order to unlock the huge potential of Indian football, we need to create a world-class ecosystem. That has been our goal at RFYC over these last five years. Of course, these are still early days and a lot of hard work lies ahead for these boys at their respective clubs. But I am hopeful the training they have received in all aspects from technical skills, physical fitness, and mental conditioning will hold them in good stead. I am keeping my fingers crossed for their success!" Neeta Ambani stated.

With 22 new young players joining the programme in the last year, the total students currently training at the RFYC academy is 65, with 22 full-time staff. RFYC also supports AIFF's coach education efforts, to help strengthen India's wider sports knowledge eco-system. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa hails late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as land reform champion

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as a land reform champion and a tireless advocate for the empowerment of smallholder farmers and rural women. This is a great blow to the agricultural fraternity and to the count...

Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF

Ahead of next years Assembly elections, the ruling LDF in Kerala on Wednesday got a shot in the arm as Kerala CongressM faction led by Jose K Mani decided to sever its decades old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work with the Left front ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The World Bank approved 12 billion in new funding for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, while the G20 is poised to extend a multi-billion-dollar debt freeze for the wor...

Germany agrees USD 662 million to aid Holocaust survivors

Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Wednesday. The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020