Like to release the ball as late as possible: Sundar

Washington Sundar believes that secret of his success in this year's IPL is primarily about releasing the ball late which also allows him a fraction of a second more to read the batsman's mind. Sundar has played a major role in RCB's success so far this season with skipper Virat Kohli using him mostly in the Power Play overs. He has taken five wickets in seven games but at an astonishing economy rate of 4.90.

"Releasing the ball late is the key. If you follow the feet of a batsman, then you will get a slight hint about what he intends to do. And if you can pick up the hint, it's going to help you do what he doesn't want you to do,” Sundar said on the eve of RCB’s match against Kings XI Punjab. "I am very conscious about releasing the ball as late as possible.That way I can react to what the batsman is doing," he added.

The 21-year-old, who is over six foot tall, feels his height is an advantage, adding that he has been working hard to use it to his benefit. "It's definitely a positive thing. If at that height I can used it properly with speed it will be an advantage and that's what I have been trying to work on in the last couple of years.

"I have put in a lot of work knowing that my height will give me an advantage if I used that to the fullest. I have to keep the same rhythm going," he added. Sundar is delighted by the confidence his captain has shown in him in the ongoing tournament. "I'm glad that Virat has shown so much confidence in me and thrown balls at me during the Powerplay and other crucial junctures of the game. For a finger spinner, captain's confidence is extremely important." The off-spinner boasts of the best economy rate in the tournament, even ahead of Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan (5.03). Despite dishing out match-winning bowling performances for RCB, the youngster also yearns to lead his side to victory with the bat.

"I think from batsman point of view while bowling that has kept be going and guessing. I would love to win a game for RCB with the bat. I've been focusing on my batting. When the opportunities come I should be able to step and perform," he said. Asked if the string of consistent performances could help him seal an ODI spot in the Indian ODI team, Sundar said he wants to "take one step at a time and learn as much as I can." "Obviously, the dream is to play for India across formats. I have been working hard on my bowling, batting and fielding," he added.

Sundar feels that bowling in tandem with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will help the duo going forward in the tournament as the opposition will have to stick with a left-hand right-hand combination. "The fact that I'm an off spinner and he is the opposite will definitely help us going forward and bowling in tandem in the right areas. "Opponents would have to play with left right combination throughout. If we keep doing what we did in Shrjah it’s going to help us," he added.

Talking about his evolution, Sundar said playing with former India captain MS Dhoni in the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant helped him a lot "The fact that I played in RPS under Mahi bhai helped me evolve as a cricketer and since then I have been learning and evolving as a bowler as well." PTI APA KHS KHS.