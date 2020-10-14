Left Menu
IOC irked over IWF's decision to replace Ursula Garza Papandrea

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said the apex body is "fully supportive" of the reforms initiated by Ursula Garza Papandrea in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:07 IST
IOC Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said the apex body is "fully supportive" of the reforms initiated by Ursula Garza Papandrea in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF). The IOC on Wednesday expressed its displeasure after it was reported that IWF has made a decision to replace the Acting President Papandrea.

"The IOC is very worried to learn about the reported decision made by the Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to replace the Acting President, Ms Ursula Garza Papandrea, the way the decision was taken and the chosen replacement," said the apex body of Olympics in an official statement. "The IOC enjoyed excellent cooperation with her during her time in office, and is fully supportive of the reforms she has initiated in the IWF. Currently, the IOC has not received all the information to fully assess the situation in its entirety," the statement further read.

According to IOC, this incident and its consequences will, "of course", be taken into consideration by the IOC Executive Board (EB) when it comes to take further decisions. Last week, the IOC EB stressed the critical importance of continuing reforms within the IWF in order to ensure the independence of its anti-doping operations and the modernisation of its governance and management structures. (ANI)

