Left Menu
Development News Edition

Laila Ali salutes social activism of athletes with awards

Ali was to host the virtual Women's Sports Foundation awards on Wednesday night, recognizing athletes and leaders working toward social justice and racial equality. "I think all people should take a stand," Ali told The Associated Press.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:33 IST
Laila Ali salutes social activism of athletes with awards
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Laila Ali is applauding athletes who speak out about social issues. She thinks her father would, too. Ali was to host the virtual Women's Sports Foundation awards on Wednesday night, recognizing athletes and leaders working toward social justice and racial equality.

"I think all people should take a stand," Ali told The Associated Press. "Whether they're an athlete or not or a celebrity or not. Our voices, collectively, are what's going to make a difference." WNBA players will receive the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award for raising awareness about the police killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, the hometown of her father, Muhammad Ali. "I think he'd have similar feelings that I have," Ali said. "I never like to speak for him. But I think he spoke so much for himself, that you can imagine how he would feel and what he would say. I think it is great athletes now are aware they can use their voice and they can make a difference." Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns will be honored for her leadership in corporate America, along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians for his inclusive hiring practices. The event will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "Original 9," Billie Jean King and eight other women who broke away from the tennis establishment to turn pro and help start the WTA Tour.

King created the Women's Sports Foundation in 1974. The organization provides sports programming and grants for young athletes. Normally, the annual WSF awards dinner would be held in New York. Ali, who went 24-0 with 21 knockouts in her boxing career, remembers fighting in front of her father at Madison Square Garden in 2006.

"Any time he was there, it was extra, extra special," she said. "I could see that light in his eyes." Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the award winners will be celebrated in a virtual event available for streaming on Yahoo Sports. It will feature Candace Parker, Tom Brady and Natalie Portman, a part-owner of the new National Women's Soccer League franchise in Los Angeles.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges

Brazils JF Investimentos, parent company of the worlds largest meatpacker, JBS SA, pleaded guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges and agreed to pay 256 million in criminal fines, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Only half of the fine, 128 mil...

Aztec headdress would be damaged in journey to Mexico, Austrian museum says

Granting the wish of Mexicos president to have a famous Aztec-era headdress sent from Europe to Mexico for an exhibition would seriously damage the fragile pre-Hispanic artifact, the Austrian museum that houses it said on Wednesday. Preside...

France declares public health state of emergency over COVID-19

The French government on Wednesday declared a public health state of emergency, giving officials greater powers to impose new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.Announcing the decision in a statement, the government said the epidemi...

Delhi Capitals' brilliant death bowling trumps Rajasthan Royals

Flavour of the season Rahul Tewatia didnt prove to be third time lucky in what turned out to be an incredible death overs performance by the Delhi Capitals pace attack in their 13-run victory in an IPL game on Wednesday. Anrich Nortje 233 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020