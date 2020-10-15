Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the fifth round of the Premier League on Oct. 17-19 (All timings in GMT): Saturday, Oct. 17

Everton v Liverpool (1130) * Everton are aiming to win their opening five league matches for the first time since 1938-39.

* The Toffees are without a win in 19 league meetings with Liverpool (D11 L8), having last won 2-0 in October 2010. * Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 games against Everton in all competitions – against no side have they ever had a longer run without a loss.

Chelsea v Southampton (1400) * Chelsea have won seven of their last nine league games against Southampton.

* The Blues have won seven of their last eight league home matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding four. * Southampton are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since a run of four in May 2016.

Manchester City v Arsenal (1630) * City are unbeaten in the last nine league games against Arsenal (W7 D2).

* City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has scored five goals and grabbed two assists in the last eight league games he started against Arsenal. * Arsenal have won one of their last nine away league games against City (D2 L6).

Newcastle United v Manchester United (1900) * Newcastle have won two of their last three league home games against Manchester United, more than they managed in their previous 13 against them at St James' Park.

* This is the first time Newcastle are facing Manchester United in a Premier League game while ranked above them in the points table since December 2013. * Manchester United have conceded 11 goals so far this season, only West Bromwich Albion (13) have leaked more in the competition.

Sunday, Oct. 18 Sheffield United v Fulham (1100)

* Sheffield United have lost their last seven league games. * Fulham and Sheffield United are the only sides yet to have led so far in a match this Premier League season.

* Fulham won both league meetings with the Blades the last time they met in the 2017-18 second tier Championship. Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (1300)

* Palace are looking to win consecutive league games against Brighton for the first time since September 2011. * Brighton have lost only one of their five league matches at Palace (W2 D2).

* Palace have the oldest average starting 11 age this season at 29 years and 89 days, while Brighton have the youngest at 24 years and 326 days. Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1530)

* Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is unbeaten against West Ham's David Moyes in their 12 league meetings. * Spurs striker Harry Kane has been involved in more league goals than any other player this season, with three goals and six assists.

* West Ham have won five league matches at Spurs. They have only managed more away wins in the league at Fulham, with seven victories. Leicester City v Aston Villa (1815)

* Leicester have won four of their last five league games against Villa. * The Foxes scored eight goals against Villa in their two league encounters season, with striker Jamie Vardy netting four.

* Villa are looking to win their opening four league matches in a season for the first time since 1930-31. Monday, Oct. 19

West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (1630) * West Brom have lost just one of their six league games against Burnley (W3 D2).

* West Brom have conceded the most goals so far this season (13) and are also yet to record a win. * Burnley have not begun any league campaign with four consecutive defeats since 2002-03 in the second tier Championship.

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1900) * Leeds have lost three of their last four home games against Wolves (W1) -- all in the second tier Championship.

* Leeds have lost three of their last four home games against Wolves (W1) -- all in the second tier Championship.

* Wolves have lost three of their last five away league games (W1 D1). * This is just the second Premier League campaign in which Leeds and Wolves are facing off since both teams were relegated in 2003-04.