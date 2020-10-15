Mumbai city sign India U-20 striker Vikram Partap Singh

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Thursday signed India U-20 striker Vikram Partap Singh ahead of the upcoming season. The 18-year-old joins the Islanders on a deal which will keep him at the club until 2023, with an option to extend for a further year.

Singh started his youth career at the Chandigarh Football Academy and progressed to the senior set-up in 2018, where he played and then captained All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows. Having developed a reputation as one of the most promising young footballers in the country with a goal-scoring instinct, Singh found the back of the net five times in 27 appearances for the Indian Arrows over two seasons.

He has also represented the country at the U-16, U-17 and U-20 level -- most notably in India's strong performance in the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship -- and boasts of a strong goal scoring record across all age categories. "This is a big day in my career and in my life. Joining Mumbai City means playing with the best players in the country and in the league and not to mention, under a great coach like Sergio Lobera," Singh said in a media release.

"It was impossible to pass up an opportunity like this for a young footballer like me. I have a lot to learn, a lot to prove and I can't wait to get started," he added. Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera said the youngster has shown maturity while playing for his former club and an "exciting talent like Vikram (Singh) gives us great confidence going into the season." "We remain committed to our focus on youth and Vikram's arrival at the club reinforces it. Even at his age, Vikram shows tremendous maturity in his game and it was evident during his time with the Indian Arrows," he added.