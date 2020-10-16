Left Menu
West Brom sign Karlan Grant from Huddersfield on six-year deal

West Brom have completed the signing of striker Karlan Grant from Huddersfield Town on a six-year deal on Friday.

16-10-2020
West Brom sign Karlan Grant from Huddersfield on six-year deal
Striker Karlan Grant (Photo/ Karlan Grant Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

West Brom have completed the signing of striker Karlan Grant from Huddersfield Town on a six-year deal on Friday. The 23-year-old striker scored 19 goals for the Terriers in the Championship last season. The 2019/20 also proved to be the highest-scoring season of the Greenwich-born striker's career to date.

Grant is the Baggies' ninth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Branislav Ivanovic, Callum Robinson, Filip Krovinovic, Conor Gallagher, Cedric Kipre, and David Button. "We have followed Karlan's progression for a long time and he has been a target of ours since well before the summer transfer window opened. We are confident we have signed a young player who has proved he is ready for the challenges of the Premier League. He has scored goals throughout his career including the few months he had with Huddersfield at this level two years ago," Technical & Sporting Director Luke Dowling said in a statement.

"During this window, we have largely focussed on bringing in talented, young players, who have all committed to the club with lengthy contracts, and Karlan is one we are particularly delighted to have here for the foreseeable future," he added. (ANI)

