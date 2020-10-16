Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Rugby-Big blow for Rugby Championship as South Africa withdraw

South African Rugby said on Friday "player welfare" concerns and logistical difficulties left them no choice but to pull the defending champions out of the competition which also features Australia, New Zealand and Argentina. "It seems impossible that the Springboks won’t play a test match in 2020, but public health and safety have been the primary concern and we have been collateral damage like so many businesses," SARU Chief Executive Jurie Roux said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:11 IST
WRAPUP 2-Rugby-Big blow for Rugby Championship as South Africa withdraw

World champions South Africa will not take part in the Rugby Championship in a decision that leaves the tournament greatly diminished two weeks before kick-off and southern hemisphere rugby facing an uncertain future. South African Rugby said on Friday "player welfare" concerns and logistical difficulties left them no choice but to pull the defending champions out of the competition which also features Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

"It seems impossible that the Springboks won’t play a test match in 2020, but public health and safety have been the primary concern and we have been collateral damage like so many businesses," SARU Chief Executive Jurie Roux said. The annual test tournament was already delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and is being staged in one country for the first time.

It will now consist of six tests, starting with the third Bledisloe Cup clash between hosts Australia and New Zealand in Sydney on Oct. 31. South Africa-based players only began playing competitive rugby at the weekend after a 29-week hiatus and the SARU was also concerned that 24 overseas-based players might not be able to join the squad.

Australia and New Zealand completed domestic tournaments weeks ago and launched their test season over the weekend. Argentina, most of whose players have had no match preparation, are already training in a bio-secure hub in Sydney.

FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS South Africa's withdrawal will mean a hit to the tournament's revenue at a time when the participating nations are battling financial challenges brought by the pandemic.

"Clearly it has financial implications ... and the broadcast implications of that are still to be worked through," Rugby Australia boss Rob Clarke told reporters. "A bit more notice would have been welcome, there’s no doubt about that. But I know how difficult these things are."

RA, in particular, are under pressure as they look to land a new TV rights deal for 2021 and beyond, but more broadly the decision raises concerns about the long-term future of southern hemisphere rugby. It will be the first time since 1994 that South Africa will pass a year without playing both Australia and New Zealand, with the three nations launching the Tri-Nations as a joint venture in 1996 and welcoming Argentina into the fold in 2012.

South Africa have long considered the idea of throwing in with the northern hemisphere due to the lucrative European TV market, easier logistics and a more favourable time-zone. Last month, SARU voted to pull its four major franchises from Super Rugby, the southern hemisphere's provincial competition, and explore expanding their presence in the European PRO14.

Clarke denied the southern alliance was fracturing. "This isn’t a normal year," he said. "South Africa has expressed overtly its commitment to the TRC into the future."

Northern hemisphere sides are to play in the new Autumn Nations Cup in Europe in November, with the 2021 Six Nations to start in February. South Africa, however, face hosting the British & Irish Lions on home soil next July without playing a test since their victory in last year's World Cup final in Japan.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said the Springboks' absence was disappointing for the competition and for his players. "If they're not coming, obviously there are less games and less opportunity for some of our young guys to get a taste of Springbok footy," he told reporters.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said he understood the decision but was more focused on preparing for the second Bledisloe Cup test against Australia at Eden Park on Sunday. "We understand the pressures on them and the challenges they've had, so what happens, happens," he said. (Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's John Lewis to increase digital focus and diversify

British retailer the John Lewis Partnership will accelerate the expansion of its online business, diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profitability, it said on Friday.Detailing a five-year plan to grow t...

Trump and Biden hold separate town halls in lieu of cancelled second presidential debate

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held simultaneous and separate televised town halls in lieu of the second presidential debate, taking questions from pre-selected individuals at sessions moderated by eminent...

Ballia firing case: 5 people taken into custody, hunt on for BJP leader who opened fire

Police have taken into custody five people and launched a hunt for a local BJP leader who allegedly shot dead a man as a fracas broke out at a meeting attended by administration and police officials over allotment of ration shops in a Balli...

Nigeria: Government decides to ban milk importation in next 2 years

The Government of Nigeria has decided to ban milk importation into the country in the next two years. The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has said this during a press briefing to commemorate this years World Food...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020