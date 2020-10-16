IPL 13: Karthik hands over captaincy to Morgan to 'focus on batting'

Left Menu
Ahead of their game against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik has handed over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan to 'focus on his batting' after experiencing a poor run with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

KKR's Dinesh karthik (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of their game against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik has handed over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan to 'focus on his batting' after experiencing a poor run with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). "Dinesh Karthik has informed the KKR management that with a view to focusing on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause, he wished to hand over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan," KKR said in a statement.

Karthik just scored 108 runs in the seven games so far and struggled to find a form with the bat. Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said "We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes. We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice-captain, is willing to lead the side going forward."

"DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner," he added. KKR are in fourth place with four wins and three defeats. They will take on Mumbai Indian later in the day at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

