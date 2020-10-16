Left Menu
AIBA's Interim President reckons 'real change' has been made, calls for IOC's support

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane reckons that the apex body is delivering "real change" and has urged International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the support at this crucial time.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:08 IST
AIBA Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane reckons that the apex body is delivering "real change" and has urged International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the support at this crucial time. AIBA, which represents amateur boxing worldwide, has implemented key reforms since it was suspended by the IOC in May 2019.

Bernhard Heinrich Welten, the arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland, will serve as Chairman of the AIBA Ethics Commission. Francois Paul Strydom, Chairman of the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Committees, has been confirmed as Chairman of the AIBA Disciplinary Commission.

"The AIBA family welcomes these two leading figures in sports governance. This is one more step in improving our processes. We will ensure that AIBA continues to meet international standards as a sports federation," said Interim President Moustahsane in an AIBA release. Under Interim President Moustahsane, AIBA is updating its constitution to ensure checks and balances. Its Reform Commission worked with national federations to propose changes in the Constitution, which were approved by the EC in September. The final changes will be voted on at AIBA's next Congress on December 12 and 13.

The Congress will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic, where a new president will be elected to take the reform agenda forward. Moustahsane called for the IOC to support AIBA's drive to strengthen governance and transparency.

"AIBA has made great strides in the past year. We have been very attentive to the recommendations of the IOC Task Force. I hope the IOC will support us on this journey to bring in the best practices, so AIBA can return to the Olympics for Paris 2024," he said. Moustahsane said the IOC's monitoring group should meet regularly with AIBA, to discuss the progress in reforms, before reporting back to the IOC. That would ensure the IOC is kept up-to-date with the latest steps being taken by AIBA. (ANI)

