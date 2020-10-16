Left Menu
Rugby-Veteran Gray pleased to be back in Scotland set-up

But having moved back to Glasgow Warriors after seven years of club rugby in France, Gray said he had slotted back easily. “I wasn’t sure how I’d feel but I definitely did miss it, I’ve missed the build-up to internationals,” he told a news conference on Friday.

Richie Gray was not sure how he would feel returning to the Scotland squad after a two-year absence but the veteran lock has enjoyed his first week back preparing for the completion of the Six Nations this month and Autumn Nations Cup in November. Gray, who won the last of his 65 caps against Italy in 2018, is expected to be selected when Scotland play Georgia in a warm-up test on Oct. 23 in Edinburgh before they complete their Six Nations programme against Wales in Llanelli on Oct. 31.

Gray suggested, despite his experience and credentials as a British & Irish Lion, that he would have to battle his way back into the team. “In the second row alone there are seven decent players. It’s the most depth I’ve ever seen in a Scotland squad. It will be a challenge to get back in the side,” he said.

But Gray felt he still had something to offer the side, who next month will take on Italy, France and Fiji in the new Autumn Nations Cup. “I’m not sure what I’ve got left but I’m sure I can offer something. That’s why I’m here, I believe,” he added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Ken Ferris)

