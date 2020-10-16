Left Menu
Development News Edition

We were clinical in both batting and bowling: Rohit

"So I guess it is changing now, the second half of the tournament, teams batting second will win most of the games, that's what I feel," he said. KKR's new captain Eoin Morgan conceded that losing early wickets did not help their cause.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:48 IST
We were clinical in both batting and bowling: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday said his team lived up to the expectations with its clinical showing in both batting and bowling, which culminated in an eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here. After the bowlers restricted KKR to 148 for five, opener Quinton de Kock blazed his way to 78 off 44 balls to complete the task for Mumbai.

"(We were) clinical with the ball, clinical with the bat, overall you know, the performance that we were expecting was there," Rohit said the presentation ceremony. "It is always a challenge when you have won four out of four, how you turn on that particular day, it is very important and I thought we turned up really well, right from the start we were there on their faces." According to Rohit, he usually takes a backseat when batting with de Kock, who likes to take on the bowlers from the word go.

"I enjoy batting with him (De Kock), he is very straightforward on what he wants to do and most of the time I have taken a backseat because he likes to take on the bowlers right from the word go. "I probably assess the situation, I have a role to play in the squad and I try and do that more often.

"But I want Quinny to bat the way he is batting and he shouldn't be taking any sort of pressure about what the team is expecting from him, as long he keeps doing what he loves to do, we are in good position," added Rohit. Rohit said the victory was special as the team chased successfully, which could be the trend in the second half of the tournament.

"It gives us a lot of confidence, that has been the trend so far in the first half of the tournament, team batting second have lost many games. "So I guess it is changing now, the second half of the tournament, teams batting second will win most of the games, that's what I feel," he said.

KKR's new captain Eoin Morgan conceded that losing early wickets did not help their cause. "Being four and five down early really cost us, we managed to get a score on the board, but when Mumbai come out and play like that it is difficult to stop momentum.

"... So full credit to them, they played really well and we have got a lot of lessons to learn, particularly with the bat today," Morgan said. "The guys fought hard with the ball, but not just enough runs on a wicket like that," he added.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump blaze a U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...

Belgium to close all bars and restaurants for a month, imposes night curfew

All Belgian bars and restaurants will be forced to close for four weeks, the federal government said on Friday, in order to tackle a surging second wave of the coronavirus, with hospitals close to running out of beds. The Belgian government...

Fire breaks out in five-storeyed building in Kolkata, several people trapped

A fire broke out in a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue here on Friday night and several people are still trapped inside, officials said. The blaze broke out in the first floor of the building located in the northe...

Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-virus measures

A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.Berlins local government had imposed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020