Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warner becomes first foreign player to complete 5000 runs in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner on Sunday became the first foreign player to complete 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 18-10-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 19:15 IST
Warner becomes first foreign player to complete 5000 runs in IPL
SRH skipper David Warner (Photo/ SRH Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner on Sunday became the first foreign player to complete 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner touched the landmark figure during the team's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Overall, Warner has become the fourth batsmen to score more than 5000 runs in the league.

Other batsmen to have more than 5000 runs under their belt are Virat Kohli (5759), Suresh Raina (5368), and Rohit Sharma (5149). However, Warner is the quickest batsmen of them all as he reached the number in his 135th innings. Earlier, KKR put a respectable total of 163 runs on the board against SRH. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik played crucial knocks of 34 and 29* respectively in the end to help the team set a target of 164 runs for the Warner-led side.

After being asked to bat first, KKR got off to a good start with openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi scoring regular boundaries. The duo formed a 48-run partnership before Thangarasu Natarajan, in the sixth over, dismissed Tripathi. In the 12th over, Rashid Khan removed Gill (36) and in the next over, Nitish Rana was also sent back to the pavilion by Vijay Shankar which reduced KKR to 88/3.

Morgan and Andre Russell were the next batsmen and helped KKR get past the 100-run mark. Both added 17 runs on the board before Russell gave away an easy catch to Shankar off Natarajan's delivery in the 15th over. Karthik then took the field. Morgan and Karthik played brilliantly and guided KKR to a decent total. Morgan scored 16 runs in the last over before getting out on the final delivery of the innings. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Residents of J-K's Badole village elated at construction of new road under Central scheme

For the first time, residents of Badole village and adjoining areas in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district have a proper blacktopped road, thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana PMGSY of the Central government. While speaking to AN...

Adani to complete 1,000 MW transmission line to Mumbai by Dec 2022

Adani Electricity Mumbai AEML on Sunday affirmed that it will be able to execute a transmission line and sub-station project at suburban Vikhroli which will enhance the power supply by 1,000 MW to the financial capital, by the end of next y...

Pollution problem can't be resolved in a day, continuous efforts needed: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the pollution problem cannot be resolved in a day and continuous efforts are needed to tackle each of the contributing factors. Interacting with people during a Facebook Live event...

Monorail services resume in Mumbai after pandemic; ridership continues to be low

Services on the 20-km monorail line in the financial capital resumed on Sunday, after nearly seven months of closure following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemicThe single line, which had been struggling with ridership numbers before the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020