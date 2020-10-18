Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Wicket is two-paced and have a great total on the board, says MI all-rounder Krunal

The last three overs in the Mumbai Indians saw the duo of Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile hit 22, 12 and 20 runs. More than the 54 runs off the last three overs, it is the way the Mumbai batsmen finished that will see them walk out high on confidence as they look to defend 176 against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:44 IST
IPL 13: Wicket is two-paced and have a great total on the board, says MI all-rounder Krunal
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

The last three overs in the Mumbai Indians saw the duo of Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile hit 22, 12 and 20 runs. More than the 54 runs off the last three overs, it is the way the Mumbai batsmen finished that will see them walk out high on confidence as they look to defend 176 against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Having started off poorly, it was a 34-run cameo from Krunal Pandya that first saw the Mumbai innings come back on track before Quinton de Kock hit fifth gear to finish with a 43-ball 53.

But the 57-run partnership between Pollard and Coulter-Nile off just 21 balls changed the whole complexion of the game and while it looked that MI will finish around 150, they added those extra 26 runs that will be tough to chase down on a wicket which Krunal called double paced. Commenting on the role the trio of Krunal, Hardik Pandya and Pollard play, Krunal said: "Polly, Hardik and myself know our roles pretty well. No one needs to tell us who needs to bat when."

What made the last three overs look all the more special was that the 16th and 17th over had seen the Mumbai batsmen score three and five runs respectively. But Pollard got stuck into Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over and there was no looking back after that.

The only silver lining for KXIP is the fact that the top two run-getters in the 13th edition of the IPL are from Punjab -- KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. And even Chris Gayle has shown great form coming into the game in the last game and hitting a fifty.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Cong theme song for Bihar polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched Congress theme song for the Bihar polls at the party headquarters here. The song Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar has been prepared by the partys social media team, a statement from the B...

Tens of thousands rally against Pakistani government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied on Sunday in the city of Karachi as part of a campaign to oust Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election.Nine major o...

Schalke apologizes for racist abuse of Dortmund's Moukoko

Schalke has apologized for its fans racist abuse of Borussia Dortmund youth player Youssoufa Moukoko during a match between the rival clubs under-19 sides on Sunday. Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults, Schal...

Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote

Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the breakaway state of North Cyprus, won a presidential election runoff on Sunday with 51.74 of votes, said Narin Ferdi Sefik, head of the electoral board.Tatar, 60, was facing Mustafa Akinci, the 72-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020