KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breach of IPL Code of Conduct
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for breaching Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his side's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Sunday Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the Code of Conduct, the IPL said in a statement.
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for breaching Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his side's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Sunday.
Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the Code of Conduct, the IPL said in a statement. The IPL did not, however, furnish the nature of the offence. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.
KKR won the match via Super Over after the scores were tied at the end of the regulation 20 overs.
