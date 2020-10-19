History just happened, glad to be on winning side: Gayle after two Super Overs against MI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) registered an enthralling win over Mumbai Indians as the match witnessed two Super Overs and Chris Gayle said "history just happened" and he was glad to be on the winning side. "History, history just happened. Second Super Over, first time and look, I am glad I am part of it but on the winning side. So, like I said, history in the making, alright. Well done guys, cheers," Gayle said in a video posted by KXIP's Twitter handle.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, KXIP defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The normal match action between the two teams ended in a tie as both sides scored 176 in their allotted twenty overs. In the Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory. However, Mohammad Shami turned the tide and he also conceded just five runs against Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock and as a result, the match went into another Super Over.

For Punjab, Chris Jordan turned out to bowl and he conceded 11 runs. In the end, Mayank Agarwal and Gayle got the job done for the KL Rahul-led side. (ANI)