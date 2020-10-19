Left Menu
Development News Edition

History just happened, glad to be on winning side: Gayle after two Super Overs against MI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) registered an enthralling win over Mumbai Indians as the match witnessed two Super Overs and Chris Gayle said "history just happened" and he was glad to be on the winning side.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:18 IST
History just happened, glad to be on winning side: Gayle after two Super Overs against MI
KXIP's Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle. (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) registered an enthralling win over Mumbai Indians as the match witnessed two Super Overs and Chris Gayle said "history just happened" and he was glad to be on the winning side. "History, history just happened. Second Super Over, first time and look, I am glad I am part of it but on the winning side. So, like I said, history in the making, alright. Well done guys, cheers," Gayle said in a video posted by KXIP's Twitter handle.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, KXIP defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The normal match action between the two teams ended in a tie as both sides scored 176 in their allotted twenty overs. In the Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory. However, Mohammad Shami turned the tide and he also conceded just five runs against Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock and as a result, the match went into another Super Over.

For Punjab, Chris Jordan turned out to bowl and he conceded 11 runs. In the end, Mayank Agarwal and Gayle got the job done for the KL Rahul-led side. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks track Asian gains on vaccine optimism

London stocks tracked gains in Asian markets on Monday as investors bet on a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, although concerns over tougher business restrictions in the UK kept demand for risky assets in check. The blue-chip FT...

Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

The big-hitting Chris Gayle revealed that he felt angry and upset going in to the Super Over after Kings XI Punjab were in a comfortable position to win the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in regulation period. After defeating Royal Challe...

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in case related to alleged fraud in JK Cricket Association

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe in a case related to the alleged embezzlement of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association fund...

WRAPUP 3-China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns

Chinas economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested persistent risks for one of the few drivers of global demand.Gross domes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020