Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Belgium, Germany, Netherlands keen to co-host 2027 Women’s World Cup

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands unveiled plans on Monday for a joint bid to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:25 IST
Soccer-Belgium, Germany, Netherlands keen to co-host 2027 Women’s World Cup

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands unveiled plans on Monday for a joint bid to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027. A statement released by the three countries' football associations said they had already expressed their intention to bid to world football’s governing body FIFA and that they would put together a formal agreement by the end of the year.

“Women's football is traditionally known for its strong sense of community, in which all those involved have an eye for the bigger picture, which is namely developing the sport further, both on and off the field," the statement said. “The fact that we are tackling this project together as three football competitors, and also good neighbours, ties in very well with this philosophy.

“Women's football in our countries is indeed in differing phases of development, but we share the aspiration to give the sport a boost nationally and globally by organising this World Cup." The last Women’s World Cup in 2019 was hosted by France and the 2023 tournament was awarded to Australia and New Zealand in June.

Germany previously hosted the tournament 2011 while the Dutch were hosts, and champions, of the last UEFA Women’s Championship in 2017. It would be the first time for Belgium to host a major women's tournament. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks track Asian gains on vaccine optimism

London stocks tracked gains in Asian markets on Monday as investors bet on a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, although concerns over tougher business restrictions in the UK kept demand for risky assets in check. The blue-chip FT...

Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

The big-hitting Chris Gayle revealed that he felt angry and upset going in to the Super Over after Kings XI Punjab were in a comfortable position to win the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in regulation period. After defeating Royal Challe...

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in case related to alleged fraud in JK Cricket Association

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe in a case related to the alleged embezzlement of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association fund...

WRAPUP 3-China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns

Chinas economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested persistent risks for one of the few drivers of global demand.Gross domes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020