Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: For me, Shami is Man of the Match, says Gayle

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul might have anchored the innings but for Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami is the Man of the Match for his splendid bowling performance in the second Super Over of the game on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:35 IST
IPL 13: For me, Shami is Man of the Match, says Gayle
KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami. (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul might have anchored the innings but for Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami is the Man of the Match for his splendid bowling performance in the second Super Over of the game on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium.

However, in the first super over Bumrah had conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory but Mohammad Shami turned the tide and took the game into another super over. The right-handed pacer knew he just had to bowl yorkers and he nailed them perfectly. Gayle said that he had full faith in Shami as the 'Universe Boss' has faced him in the nets.

"Absolutely, Shami you are the man of the match. To defend six runs against Rohit (Sharma) and Quinton de Kock is fantastic. I have faced you in the nets, I knew you can nail those yorkers and today you came and deliver. You gave us the second chance," Gayle told Shami and Mayank Agarwal in a video posted by iplt20.com. Defending the first Super Over of the match, Shami bowled yorkers as he knew that the margin of error was too less.

"It was very difficult to be in that situation as the margin of error was very less. I always believe in my yorkers and wanted to bowl back to back yorkers. Every ball as I was walking back to my run-up, the thought was that the previous yorker has landed well," Shami told Gayle and Mayank. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians smashed 11 runs as on the last ball Mayank saved an obvious six by jumping right at the edge of the boundary and throwing the ball back inside.

"Mayank you saved five runs in the second super over and so you too played a big part. And I am glad that we were a part of it and we are down in the history book as the first team to actually win a second super over," said Gayle. With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals, and will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks track Asian gains on vaccine optimism

London stocks tracked gains in Asian markets on Monday as investors bet on a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, although concerns over tougher business restrictions in the UK kept demand for risky assets in check. The blue-chip FT...

Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

The big-hitting Chris Gayle revealed that he felt angry and upset going in to the Super Over after Kings XI Punjab were in a comfortable position to win the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in regulation period. After defeating Royal Challe...

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in case related to alleged fraud in JK Cricket Association

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe in a case related to the alleged embezzlement of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association fund...

WRAPUP 3-China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns

Chinas economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested persistent risks for one of the few drivers of global demand.Gross domes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020