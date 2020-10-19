Left Menu
Development News Edition

World T20: ICC is taking up our India visa issue with BCCI and we have set January deadline, says PCB CEO

The Pakistan Cricket Board wants the ICC to assure visas for its players and officials when India hosts the T20 World Cup in October next year, by January 2021, CEO Wasim Khan has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:37 IST
World T20: ICC is taking up our India visa issue with BCCI and we have set January deadline, says PCB CEO

The Pakistan Cricket Board wants the ICC to assure visas for its players and officials when India hosts the T20 World Cup in October next year, by January 2021, CEO Wasim Khan has said. The PCB CEO also confirmed that there is "no chance" of an Indo-Pak bilateral series in "foreseeable future" and neither will it be a part of fresh the Futures Tours Programme (FTP) that starts in 2023.

India would be hosting the global T20 event in October and giventhe tense diplomatic ties between the two neighbours, the PCB has sought assurances that the visa process of their players and support staff would be dealt with by the ICC. "This is an ICC matter. We have discussed our concerns. There is a 'Host Agreement' that states very clearly that host nation (India in this case) will have to provide visas and accommodation for teams that are due to participate in T20 World Cup and Pakistan is one of them," Khan told PTI in an exclusive interaction. "We have sought assurances from the ICC that our players will receive visas and ICC is now taking this up with the BCCI because that directive and confirmation will clearly need to come from their government," Khan said.

He then clarified that it's only fair that there is a time-frame for such a deadline. "We have asked for a deadline till December-January, which we believe is the right thing. We expect a response from the ICC on whether our players and officials will receive visas to participate in the tournament. "If it (visas) isn't (there), then like any nation would expect, we would also expect ICC to take that up directly with India and the Indian government through the BCCI to resolve this matter." Pakistan athletes' participation in global events held in India has always been contentious subject. Last year, Pakistani shooters could not get visas for a World Cup in Delhi, which kicked up quite a storm.

Unlike his predecessors in the Pakistan Cricket Board, Khan seemed practical when he clearly said that India and Pakistan aren't going to play any bilateral series in near future in the current climate. "I think we have to be realistic about India and Pakistan bilateral series... BCCI needs to get permission before they can play Pakistan in any bilateral series, home, away or even on neutral venues," he said. "I think on both sides, there is plenty of cricket to be played against other countries, but sadly for fans and players in both countries, it does not look like that India and Pakistan will be playing bilateral series in foreseeable future.

"So there is no current planning that we can factor into the next FTP (2023-31) unless circumstances and viewpoint changes of the Indian government," the PCB CEO added. Khan didn't wish to comment on the impasse surrounding the ICC chairmanship but made it clear that contrary to popular notion, there is no animosity between BCCI and PCB at the global forum.

It was widely speculated that the PCB was opposed to any candidate backed by the BCCI. "I am not aware that there is any dispute around voting with regards to the BCCI and PCB. It's the domain of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and PCB chairman Ehsan Mani. I have no knowledge or information on that," said the former Derbyshire and Warwickshire batsman.

"We obviously communicate at ICC meetings and on various platforms and forums as we need to. But there has been very little dialogue between both the countries (boards). "I know in the past there has been a cordial relationship between the BCCI and the PCB. Certainly, there is no visible animosity from both sides when we are on ICC platforms as we have discussions," Khan added.

The PCB CEO confirmed that they have sent a formal invitation to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for a short Pakistan tour in January but are yet to hear from them. "There are a lot of factors that ECB needs to look at considering their FTP, rescheduling of series that are postponed. They will, in due course, respond with their thoughts but as of yet there is no confirmation at all that ECB will be touring in January," he said..

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Chapter 289 to be out on Nov 1, severe fight between villains & heroes

My Hero Academia Chapter 289s delay is yet to be confirmed by Manga Plus or Viz. However, the manga has gone for a hiatus after releasing Chapter 288.The imminent My Hero Academia Chapter 289 will showcase the fight between Ochako Uraraka a...

Hrithik praises Assam doctor’s 'terrific spirit' after his ‘Ghungroo’ dance video goes vira

Superstar Hrithik Roshan on Monday applauded the positive spirit of Assam-based ENT surgeon Dr Arup Senapati, whose video of entertaining COVID-19 patients with a performance on actors song Ghungroo went viral on internet. The over one min...

Austria introducing rule of six for indoor gatherings

Austria is limiting gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 outside, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, to battle a steady rise in coronavirus infections.Daily cases now regularly surpass the height of the first wave in ...

Nigeria: Government distributes N20,000 and relief materials to Sokoto flood victims

The ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development of Nigeria have distributed a grant of N20,000 and relief materials to each vulnerable person who has been affected by the 2020 flood in Sokoto State, accordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020