Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Netherlands, Great Britain will be exciting to watch, says Savita

The Indian women's hockey team vice-captain Savita has said the upcoming FIH Pro League matches between the Netherlands and Great Britain will be very exciting to watch.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:35 IST
FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Netherlands, Great Britain will be exciting to watch, says Savita
Hockey vice-captain Savita (Photo/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian women's hockey team vice-captain Savita has said the upcoming FIH Pro League matches between the Netherlands and Great Britain will be very exciting to watch. The Indian women's side will begin their Olympic campaign against World Champions Netherlands next year in Tokyo. Though India has not faced the Dutch team in any major tournament in the recent past, they are very aware of how the team plays.

"We have not played Netherlands national team in the recent past but we follow their matches closely and we end up talking to Coaches Sjoerd and Janneke about the team's playing style. Since both Coaches are from Netherlands, they have a lot of knowledge about how the team plays. Netherlands are undoubtedly aggressive and tactically very sound. Our first match at the Olympics will surely be challenging," said Savita. In the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches scheduled for 27 and 29 October 2020 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands will take on Great Britain.

"Both are very strong teams and it will be very exciting to watch them in action. I feel both matches will be quite closely fought. It will be interesting to see how both teams fair especially after not having played high-intensity matches in a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We as a team will definitely be following these matches closely as it will provide great insights into their game," Savita added. Speaking about the on-going training camp in SAI, Bengaluru, Savita said, "When we returned to SAI Bengaluru from a six-week break in August, we had come prepared for a long camp. This is good because we will get good continuity in our regime and we are working on rebuilding our game, fitness etc."

"The team is grateful to Hockey India and SAI for ensuring our preparations for the Olympic Games is unaffected despite the on-going battle with the pandemic. As players, we are taking several precautions during practice schedules, following the SOPs and we are taking extra care about ourselves too, in terms of recovery, rest etc in order to avoid injuries," Savita signed off. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gifts bicycles to dabbawalas

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday gifted bicycles to several dabbawalas at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.The keys of 12 bicycles were handed over by Koshyari to the dabbawalas.Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Associati...

FACTBOX-Wales to impose a two-week 'fire-break' lockdown as COVID-19 spreads

Wales said it would impose a two-week fire-break lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers would have to stay at home to battle an accelerating second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. Following are the details- The ...

Shashi Tharoor misusing IT panel to 'catch media attention', alleges BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla and alleged that senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has started Catch the Media Attention campaign by misusing the platform of the Standing Committee on Information...

Belgium says COVID-19 situation now worse than spring wave

The health situation in Belgium is worse than in March during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases of infection reaching new highs and the number of people in hospital doubling each week, officials said on Monday.The situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020