AFI postpones National Open Throws Competition

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday decided to postpone the 1st National Open Throws competition which was scheduled to be held on October 26-27 at SAI NS-NIS Patiala due to Covid-19 risk.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday decided to postpone the 1st National Open Throws competition which was scheduled to be held on October 26-27 at SAI NS-NIS Patiala due to Covid-19 risk. AFI said in a statement, "The competition is postponed indefinitely and new dates will be announced later."

"We consulted chief coach, high-performance director, and other coaches and they expressed their concern on risk of exposure of athletes to Covid-19. After consultation with all, we have decided to postpone the throws competition until further notice," AFI President Adille J Sumariwala said. "We feel the conditions are still not conducive to hold a competition due to Covid-19 pandemic situation. Since it was an open competition and there was a risk for athletes travelling from outside. As I have repeatedly said earlier that for us the well-being of our athletes is of utmost importance and competitions will be held only when the situation is conducive," he added. (ANI)

