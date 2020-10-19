Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohammedan Sporting register goalless draw with FC Bengaluru United in I-League qualifier

With this result, Mohammedan finished at the top of the table with 10 points, while Bengaluru signed off third with five points. Sporting made a bright start through Hira Mondal, who cut in from the left in the third minute and sent a low right-footed shot but FCBU custodian Kunzang Bhutia put his body behind the ball and his defenders helped him safely get rid of the rebound.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:08 IST
Mohammedan Sporting register goalless draw with FC Bengaluru United in I-League qualifier

Having already qualified for the I-League, Mohammedan Sporting finished their qualifying campaign with an unbeaten run after registering a goalless draw against FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) in their final fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium here on Monday. With this result, Mohammedan finished at the top of the table with 10 points, while Bengaluru signed off third with five points.

Sporting made a bright start through Hira Mondal, who cut in from the left in the third minute and sent a low right-footed shot but FCBU custodian Kunzang Bhutia put his body behind the ball and his defenders helped him safely get rid of the rebound. The game opened up with chances at both ends in the 12th minute. Mondal intercepted a pass, initiating a counter-attack with his through header towards Willis Plaza. The Trinidadian laid it off for Sattyam Sharma, who dragged his shot wide. Bengaluru responded quickly with William Opoku releasing Asraf Mondal on the right flank but his cross was just a tad too high for Azharuddin Mallick, allowing Hira Mondal to hack it out for a throw-in.

In the 15th minute, Opoku played a quick pass into the feet of Mallick, but the forward failed to bring it under control. Vanlalbiaa Chhangte sprung into action in the 20th minute as he skipped past Asraf Mondal but failed to pick out Plaza.

There was a scare for Sporting in the 25th minute as custodian Priyant Singh failed to collect a corner but he was lucky as the rebound fell kindly for him to collect at the second time of asking. Singh was again called into action, just two minutes later, and this time picked up a booking for a foul on Mohammad Rehbar.

Ronaldo Oliveira found Rehbar with a perfectly weighted pass over the Mohammedan defence, and the midfielder managed to poke the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper who subsequently brought him down with a late tackle. Opoku took charge of the resulting free-kick but sent it flying well over the bar.

Plaza exchanged a quick one-two with Sattyam in the 36th minute and unleashed a powerful shot looking for the top corner. However, Bhutia made the save as both teams remained goalless at half-time..

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Judo is a priority sport for India, says Sports Minister Rijiju

Insisting that judo is a priority game for India, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said his ministry would leave no stone unturned in providing all assistance to the countrys judokas in their bid to qualify for next years Tokyo Olympi...

Sykes sets up centre in Hyderabad, to hire 150 people by year-end

Digital marketing and customer service firm Sykes on Monday said it has opened a new facility in Hyderabad - its third in the city - and will hire about 150 people for the centre by the end of the year. This is the companys fifth centre in ...

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh files petition against Customs officials, media

Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case approached Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Economic Offences in Ernakulam seeking stringent action against the officials responsible for leaking her statements to the...

Bihar reports 912 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 912 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 11,533, said the health department on Monday. Bihar reports 912 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of active patients ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020