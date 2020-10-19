Dhoni becomes first player to play 200 games in IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first player to play 200 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni achieved the feat against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In his IPL journey so far, Dhoni has only donned two jerseys -- Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant (when the Chennai-based franchise was suspended for two years). Taking to Twitter former India all-rounder Suresh Raina congratulated Dhoni and wrote, "The first-ever player to play his 200th match in IPL, Best of luck for today @msdhoni Bhai .. Wishing you loads of success. You always make us proud."

Dhoni-led CSK to three title wins in 2010, 2011 and 2018 and is regarded as one of the most successful captains in the IPL. In 199 games, the former India captain scored 4,568 runs, which includes 23 fifties, with the highest score of 84 not out. His strike-rate reads 137.67.

Earlier this month, Dhoni surpassed Suresh Raina (193 games) to become the most capped player in the IPL. India opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma comes second in the list with 197 games followed by Raina, Dinesh Karthik (191) and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (186). (ANI)